Grossi: Zaporizhzhia NPP cooling tower is badly damaged and needs to be demolished

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 121943 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 125292 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 204723 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 156924 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 154718 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143731 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 201520 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112512 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 189854 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105155 views

“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM • 61419 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 72958 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 45800 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 100465 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 81987 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 204724 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 201520 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 189854 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 216458 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 204373 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 5926 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 29898 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 151317 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 150492 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 154505 views
Grossi: Zaporizhzhia NPP cooling tower is badly damaged and needs to be demolished

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 37795 views

The head of the IAEA, Rafael Grossi, said that the cooling tower at the occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP was heavily damaged by fire. During his visit, he assessed the damage and noted that the building may have to be demolished.

The head of the UN nuclear agency, Rafael Grossi, said that the cooling tower at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant was heavily damaged by a fire last month. According to him, the building may have to be demolished. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN

Details [1

Grossi made this statement during his regular visit to Zaporizhzhia NPP. He posted a video on social network X, where he assesses the extent of the damage while inside the cooling tower.

"Until today, we couldn't get to this point, high up in the tower, so we can assess the damage much better. This large structure is unusable in the future, so it will probably be demolished at some point," Grossi said.

The video also shows Grossi inspecting a pumping station to provide water, which is in short supply after the destruction of the Kakhovka dam in southern Ukraine last year. He also visited a nuclear fuel storage facility.

During his visit, Grossi met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv. He noted that the situation in Zaporizhzhia, where IAEA inspectors have been working since mid-2022, remains "very fragile.

IAEA Head Grossi visits Zaporizhzhya NPP: what is known04.09.24, 22:10 • 93776 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPolitics

