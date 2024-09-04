IAEA Head Grossi visits Zaporizhzhya NPP: what is known

IAEA chief Rafael Grossi visited Zaporizhzhia NPP, which is located on the Russian-occupied territory of Ukraine, UNN reports.

"During my fifth visit to the site, IAEA experts and I assessed the situation after the August 11 fire in the cooling tower and the ongoing work on the water pumps and fuel storage facility. It is very important that the Agency remains engaged," Grossi emphasized.

Concluding his fifth visit to Zaporizhzhia NPP, he noted that the IAEA "remains steadfast in our mission to promote nuclear safety at Europe's largest nuclear facility in the face of the ongoing conflict.

Recall

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi , has arrived in Ukraine and has already held a number of meetings.