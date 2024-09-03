Zelenskyy meets with IAEA chief before visit to ZNPP

He met with IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi on the eve of his next visit to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant temporarily occupied by the terrorist country. This was reported by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

Details

During the meeting, Zelenskyy thanked Grossi and his team for their active work as part of the IAEA monitoring mission at the Zaporizhzhia NPP, which is under the control of the russian occupiers. This is the tenth visit of the agency's representatives to Ukraine since the start of the mission.

I am grateful for the two years of the IAEA's work at Zaporizhzhya NPP. We support further monitoring of the situation at the plant by the agency ,” Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted.

The Head of State informed Grossi about the consequences of massive shelling of the energy infrastructure of Ukraine by the enemy, which is carried out with ballistic and cruise missiles, as well as kamikaze drones. These attacks led to the temporary disconnection of nuclear power units from the grid and a decrease in their capacity.

Shelling of critical infrastructure by russia is the biggest threat to the safe operation of nuclear power plants in Ukraine. Ordinary people are the first to suffer from this

During the meeting, the parties discussed the issue of strengthening nuclear safety in Ukraine, in particular in the context of the inadmissibility of shelling of Ukrainian nuclear power plants and other energy facilities. Zelenskyy emphasized that stable external power supply is critical for the safety of nuclear power plants. An agreement was reached on the need to expand the mandate of the existing IAEA observation missions at nuclear power plants in Ukraine to ensure continuous monitoring of not only the condition of nuclear power plants but also substations critical to their operation.

The IAEA also reaffirmed its readiness to provide Ukraine with further technical assistance, in particular in the construction of new nuclear units, which will help strengthen the country's energy security.

