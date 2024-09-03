Zelenskyy meets with IAEA chief before visit to ZNPP

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 130766 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 136258 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 224710 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 166993 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 161359 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146466 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 212614 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112752 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 199525 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105252 views

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 107921 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 99260 views
Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

March 1, 05:37 AM • 44999 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 95371 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 64921 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 224712 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 212615 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 199526 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 225828 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 213423 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 64921 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 95371 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 155657 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 154572 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 158453 views
Zelenskyy meets with IAEA chief before visit to ZNPP

Zelenskyy meets with IAEA chief before visit to ZNPP

 • 31462 views

The President of Ukraine discussed with Rafael Grossi the issue of nuclear safety and the expansion of the mandate of IAEA missions to nuclear power plants. Zelenskyy emphasized the threat of shelling of energy infrastructure to the safe operation of nuclear power plants.

He met with IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi on the eve of his next visit to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant temporarily occupied by the terrorist country. This was reported by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

Details

During the meeting, Zelenskyy thanked Grossi and his team for their active work as part of the IAEA monitoring mission at the Zaporizhzhia NPP, which is under the control of the russian occupiers. This is the tenth visit of the agency's representatives to Ukraine since the start of the mission.

I am grateful for the two years of the IAEA's work at Zaporizhzhya NPP. We support further monitoring of the situation at the plant by the agency

 ,” Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted.

The Head of State informed Grossi about the consequences of massive shelling of the energy infrastructure of Ukraine by the enemy, which is carried out with ballistic and cruise missiles, as well as kamikaze drones. These attacks led to the temporary disconnection of nuclear power units from the grid and a decrease in their capacity.

Shelling of critical infrastructure by russia is the biggest threat to the safe operation of nuclear power plants in Ukraine. Ordinary people are the first to suffer from this

During the meeting, the parties discussed the issue of strengthening nuclear safety in Ukraine, in particular in the context of the inadmissibility of shelling of Ukrainian nuclear power plants and other energy facilities. Zelenskyy emphasized that stable external power supply is critical for the safety of nuclear power plants. An agreement was reached on the need to expand the mandate of the existing IAEA observation missions at nuclear power plants in Ukraine to ensure continuous monitoring of not only the condition of nuclear power plants but also substations critical to their operation.

The IAEA also reaffirmed its readiness to provide Ukraine with further technical assistance, in particular in the construction of new nuclear units, which will help strengthen the country's energy security.

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarPolitics

