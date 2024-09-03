The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine initiates inspection of the Chief of Staff of the Unmanned Systems Forces

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has decided to conduct a special inspection of the Chief of Staff of the Unmanned Systems Forces. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Following the meeting of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Intelligence and Defense, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine decided to conduct an additional special inspection of the Chief of Staff of the Unmanned Systems Command, Captain First Rank Roman Hladkyi. The inspection will be conducted by the Security Service of Ukraine

For the period of the audit, Roman Gladkyi will be suspended from his official duties.

Iryna Vereshchuk resigns