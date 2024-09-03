ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine initiates inspection of the Chief of Staff of the Unmanned Systems Forces

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine initiates inspection of the Chief of Staff of the Unmanned Systems Forces

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32120 views

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has decided to conduct a special inspection of Captain Roman Hladkyi. During the inspection, which will be conducted by the SBU, Hladkyi will be suspended from duty.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has decided to conduct a special inspection of the Chief of Staff of the Unmanned Systems Forces. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Following the meeting of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Intelligence and Defense, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine decided to conduct an additional special inspection of the Chief of Staff of the Unmanned Systems Command, Captain First Rank Roman Hladkyi. The inspection will be conducted by the Security Service of Ukraine

For the period of the audit, Roman Gladkyi will be suspended from his official duties.

