Iryna Vereshchuk resigns

Iryna Vereshchuk has resigned as Vice Prime Minister-Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine. This was announced by the Iryna Vereshchuk, reports UNN.

Details

Today it became known that Iryna Vereshchuk resigned from the post of Vice Prime Minister - Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine. She announced this in her official statement published on her social media page.

After almost three years in the Government, today she submitted her resignation - said Vereshchuk in her address.

She thanked the President of Ukraine for his trust and expressed her gratitude to the Prime Minister and members of the Government for their cooperation, MPs for their support and the team of the Ministry of Reintegration for their work and dedication.

Concluding her speech, Iryna Vereshchuk emphasized that she continues to serve the Ukrainian people.

Recall

Iryna Vereshchuk has served as Vice Prime Minister - Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine since 2021.

