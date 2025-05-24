$41.500.00
ukenru
President Zelenskyy announced the second day of the exchange in the "1000 for 1000" format: 307 more Ukrainian defenders are home.

Publications
Exclusives
Day two of the major exchange: among those released are privates and sergeants, 27 defenders of Mariupol - details and footage

Kyiv • UNN

 • 762 views

As part of the large prisoner exchange "1000 for 1000," 307 Ukrainian defenders were returned. Among those released are 27 defenders of Mariupol, the youngest is 25 years old, and the oldest is 61.

In the current exchange, 27 Defenders of Mariupol are returning to their homeland. All 307 defenders released today as part of the second day of the large exchange are men, representatives of the rank and file and sergeants, including 27 defenders of Mariupol, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War reported on Saturday. According to Dmytro Lubinets, Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada for Human Rights, the youngest released is 25 years old, the oldest is 61 years old, writes UNN.

Details

Today, the second stage of the large-scale exchange of prisoners took place in the format of "1000 for 1000".

President Zelenskyy announced the second day of the exchange in the "1000 for 1000" format: 307 more Ukrainian defenders are home. 24.05.25, 13:54

"The Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, on behalf of the President of Ukraine, has returned another 307 defenders from Russian captivity. Servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, including the Airborne Assault Troops, the SSS, the Navy, the Territorial Defense Forces, as well as the State Border Guard Service and the National Guard of Ukraine, have returned to their native land. Prisoners from certain units and military units were released for the first time," the Coordination Headquarters said in Telegram.

"In the current exchange, 27 defenders of Mariupol are returning to their homeland. All 307 released defenders are men, representatives of the rank and file and sergeants," the Coordination Headquarters emphasized.

"Today 307 Ukrainians are at home. The youngest released is 25 years old, the oldest is 61 years old. There are a number of defenders who have diseases and injuries," Lubinets wrote in Telegram, stating that employees of the Ombudsman's Office continue to be at the exchange site "in order to monitor the observance of human rights in accordance with the norms of the Geneva Convention on the Treatment of Prisoners of War."

According to the Coordination Headquarters, in general, Ukrainians who fought in the Donetsk, Kherson, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia and Luhansk directions are returning home.

"The defenders released from captivity will undergo the necessary medical examination, receive assistance with physical and psychological rehabilitation, as well as all due payments for the entire time they were in captivity," the Coordination Headquarters noted.

The Coordination Headquarters emphasized that today's exchange and the return of 307 Ukrainian soldiers is the second part of the large exchange "1000 for 1000". Yesterday, May 23, 390 Ukrainians were released. "The Coordination Headquarters continues its work and the next stage of the release of Ukrainian prisoners will be carried out in the near future," the statement said.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Donetsk Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Luhansk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
National Guard of Ukraine
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Kherson Oblast
Ukraine
Mariupol
