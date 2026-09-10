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Russia is preparing terrorist attacks during the elections in the temporarily occupied territories - intelligence has warned of the danger

Kyiv • UNN

 • 94 views

Russian special services may be preparing terrorist attacks in the temporarily occupied territories during the voting on September 18–20. The goal is to blame Ukraine and disrupt the peace process.

Russia is preparing terrorist attacks during the elections in the temporarily occupied territories - intelligence has warned of the danger

Russian intelligence services are preparing terrorist attacks in the occupied territories on the days when the illegal elections to the State Duma and forced "early voting" are held, in order to blame Ukraine and derail the peace track. This is reported by the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

According to the Foreign Intelligence Service, the Kremlin’s main objective is to derail the peace process mediated by the United States through artificial escalation, discrediting Ukraine, and demonstrating to Western partners the alleged "futility" of the diplomatic track.

The use of bloody provocations during electoral or sacred events for the Russian leadership has been a practice of the Russian authorities for decades. Traditionally, the Kremlin uses these measures to exert psychological pressure, legitimize seized territories, and create pretexts to justify further escalation or repression

- the statement said.

The Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine added that during the active voting period (September 18–20) in the temporarily occupied territories of the Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Donetsk, and Luhansk regions, as well as in Crimea, there is a high likelihood that the following scenarios will be carried out:

  • Blowing up polling stations or ballot collection points outside working hours (to avoid mass casualties among key Russian propagandists while obtaining the desired image of a "destroyed polling station");
    • Sabotage targeting transport or infrastructure involved in transporting members of election commissions, followed by accusations against Ukrainian drones or sabotage groups;
      • High-profile assassination attempts against collaborators—the heads of occupation election commissions or parliamentary candidates who actively demonstrate their loyalty on camera.

        We remind you

        Early voting for the Russian State Duma has begun in the occupied territories of Ukraine. The occupiers are involving mobile commissions and digital monitoring.

        Yevhen Ustimenko

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