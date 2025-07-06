The Russian Federation is actively conducting an offensive campaign in Kharkiv Oblast: what is the situation in Vovchansk and Milove

Russian occupiers are actively conducting a summer offensive campaign in the Kharkiv region. In Vovchansk, the enemy has become more active. They conducted assault operations, both in residential areas and on the outskirts.

This was stated by Yuriy Fedorenko, commander of the 429th separate unmanned systems regiment "ACHILLES", on the air of the telethon, as reported by UNN.

Details

Fedorenko commented on whether new Russian offensives in the Kharkiv region are possible, and whether the Russians are making progress.

The enemy is actively conducting a summer offensive campaign. There, it is necessary to analyze by sections, because in general, one can say that they are actively conducting a summer offensive campaign. - said Fedorenko.

Fedorenko spoke about the situation in the Kharkiv region by sections.

The area of the settlement of Kruhliakivka. At the moment, the enemy is blocked, cannot expand either to Zahryzove with the desired pace, or to Kupyansk on the left bank through Kosharivka... We move on to a more difficult situation that has developed near the settlement of Kindrashivka, Holubivka, and accordingly to Dvorichna itself. The enemy is pushing across the Oskil River as much as possible, crossing by boats, rafts, swimming, however they can. - Fedorenko said.

He explained that the Russians' task is to maximize the expansion of the right-bank bridgehead.

The wider they expand the right-bank bridgehead, the less capabilities the Defense Forces have to control the Oskil River, in particular through aerial reconnaissance, as a result, the enemy thinks that they will get the opportunity to build standard pontoon crossings. In these directions, active assault operations are underway from the enemy. The Defense Forces are blocking, meaning there is no rapid advance of the enemy. - Fedorenko said.

He also spoke about the situation in the direction of Vovchansk.

The settlement of Milove on the state border with the Russian Federation. The enemy accumulated, crossed the state border, "feels out" the strength of the Defense Forces, stabilization actions are currently underway. Vovchansk. The enemy has become more active. They conducted assault operations, both in residential areas and on the outskirts of the city, in plantings, in forest belts. The enemy is currently being blocked, held in some sections, and stabilization actions are being carried out in some places so that they do not have the opportunity for rapid advance. - Fedorenko said.

Addition

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi reported on July 5 that there is a threat of new enemy offensive actions in the Kharkiv region.

Analysts of the DeepState project reported a few days ago that the enemy occupied Milove, Stroivka, and also advanced near Topoli, Fedorivka, and in Piddubne.