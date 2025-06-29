$41.590.00
Exclusives
The Russian Federation continues to use infantry groups within the Khotyn and Yunakivka communities, but their activity has decreased – Demchenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 496 views

Russian occupiers use infantry groups in the Sumy region within the Khotyn and Yunakivka communities. Their activity has significantly decreased, which hinders advancement deep into Ukrainian territory.

The Russian Federation continues to use infantry groups within the Khotyn and Yunakivka communities, but their activity has decreased – Demchenko

Russian occupiers are trying to use infantry groups within the Khotin and Yunakivka communities in Sumy region, but their activity has significantly decreased recently, and the enemy cannot achieve its goals to advance deep into Ukrainian territory.

Andriy Demchenko, spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, stated this on the air of the telethon, according to an UNN correspondent.

Over the past period, even within the Sumy region, the activity of enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups has somewhat decreased. They should not be confused with the infantry groups that the enemy is currently trying to use within the Sumy region, especially within the Khotin and Yunakivka communities, because these are completely different actions.

- said Demchenko.

According to him, at the same time, the sabotage and reconnaissance groups were mostly exposed to the north within Sumy region, closer to Chernihiv region, or their activity was observed to the south - closer to Kharkiv region.

Demchenko explained that the tasks of such sabotage and reconnaissance groups are to mine the area, reconnoiter the structure of Ukrainian defense, or attack the positions of the Defense Forces.

At the same time, our units are actively working together and using various means to timely detect such attempts and, in fact, strike at these groups that are trying to cross our border. Regarding infantry groups within the Khotin and Yunakivka communities, the enemy continues such attempts, but the activity of small assault groups has significantly decreased recently, and the enemy cannot achieve those goals to advance deep into our territory.

- Demchenko said.

Supplement

On June 26, the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Oleksandr Syrskyi, announced that the advance of the Russian army in Sumy region had been stopped.

Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Counteracting Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, noted that the advance of Russian troops in the border areas of Sumy region was stopped due to desertion and personnel losses.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyWar
Sumy Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Chernihiv Oblast
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Ukraine
