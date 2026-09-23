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Russia attacked a foreign vessel in the Black Sea: Ukrainian captain killed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 324 views

A Russian attack set a foreign cargo vessel on fire in the Black Sea. The Ukrainian captain was killed, and the crew was evacuated.

Russia attacked a foreign vessel in the Black Sea: Ukrainian captain killed
Photo: t.me/odeskaODA

Russian forces struck a foreign civilian vessel in the Black Sea. The ship's captain was killed. The Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority reported this on September 23, according to UNN.

Details

"On the night of September 23, the Russians struck a cargo vessel flying the flag of Antigua and Barbuda in the Black Sea," the USPA post said.

The attack sparked a fire, and the crew was evacuated by the Ukrainian Navy; the fire was extinguished.

"The ship's captain was killed. This is yet another terrorist act by the russian federation against civilian shipping. This time, the Russian attack claimed the life of a Ukrainian sailor. We express our sincere condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased captain. The world must see and properly assess Russia's deliberate terror against civilian shipping and the people who ensure the operation of maritime routes," the USPA post said.

Are there consequences in Odesa region?

The attack by the russian federation also had consequences in Odesa region, Odesa Regional Military Administration Head Oleh Kiper said on social media on September 23.

"In Odesa region, the Russians attacked port and civilian infrastructure. The enemy targeted a commercial cargo vessel flying the flag of Antigua and Barbuda. A fire broke out. The ship's captain, a Ukrainian citizen, was killed. The rest of the crew was evacuated. The fire has now been extinguished. Warehouse facilities used to store medicines, household goods, and food products were also attacked twice in succession. It took several hours to extinguish the fire," Kiper wrote.

Consequences of the russian federation's attack on warehouses in Odesa region. Source: t.me/dsns_telegram

We remind you

In August, russia attacked a foreign merchant bulk carrier carrying Ukrainian wheat in the Black Sea; a Ukrainian sailor was killed and 3 more were injured.

Alla Kiosak

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