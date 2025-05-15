The Russian delegation has departed for Istanbul for negotiations with the Ukrainian side

$41.540.04
46.590.50
ukenru
Negotiations in Istanbul may be either tonight or tomorrow morning - Zelensky
03:22 PM • 556 views

Negotiations in Istanbul may be either tonight or tomorrow morning - Zelensky

03:19 PM • 490 views

Zelenskyy: Russia has launched an offensive in all directions, the main one being Sumy

01:59 PM • 14947 views

Zelenskyy Decided to Send Ukrainian Delegation to Istanbul

10:37 AM • 50812 views

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

May 15, 06:00 AM • 74212 views

Rutte: there is "cautious optimism" amid potential Ukraine-Russia talks, but it all depends on Moscow

May 14, 06:32 PM • 143710 views

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

May 14, 02:42 PM • 136843 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

May 14, 01:55 PM • 267564 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Exclusive
May 14, 01:50 PM • 102978 views

""He wants to expand his powers to the heavens": Yanchenko explained why the head of ARMA Duma is resisting the reform"

May 14, 01:18 PM • 71633 views

The Council of Europe has launched the creation of a Special Tribunal regarding the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+16°
2m/s
71%
742mm
Popular news

62 out of 110 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine

May 15, 05:29 AM • 31572 views

Bruce Springsteen called the Trump administration "corrupt, incompetent and treasonous"

May 15, 07:51 AM • 60913 views

Zelenskyy arrives in Ankara

May 15, 09:17 AM • 50630 views

Zelenskyy said he has a "very clear message" for Putin

10:49 AM • 39109 views

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

12:41 PM • 43918 views
Publications

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

12:41 PM • 44297 views

“Gray” electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

May 14, 04:34 PM • 146468 views

Negotiations in Istanbul: main statements and events on the eve of the meeting between Ukraine and the Russian Federation

May 14, 04:00 PM • 213827 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

May 14, 01:55 PM • 267572 views

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

May 14, 12:09 PM • 212024 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Donald Trump

Hakan Fidan

Keir Starmer

Actual places

Ukraine

Turkey

United States

Istanbul

Ankara

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Justin Bieber almost went bankrupt: he had to sell his music catalog for $200 million to fix the situation

02:45 PM • 5602 views

Sean Penn called Jennifer Lawrence "the last movie star"

01:23 PM • 12363 views

Bruce Springsteen called the Trump administration "corrupt, incompetent and treasonous"

May 15, 07:51 AM • 61218 views

Netflix announced the release of a new season and showed a teaser for "Bridgerton"

May 15, 05:19 AM • 119614 views

Kim Kardashian appeared in court in Paris wearing millions of dollars worth of diamonds

May 14, 02:08 PM • 69890 views
Actual

TikTok

Facebook

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Boeing 747

Grand Theft Auto

The Russian delegation has departed for Istanbul for negotiations with the Ukrainian side

Kyiv • UNN

 • 360 views

The Russian delegation has departed for the Dolmabahce Palace in Istanbul for negotiations with the Ukrainian side with the participation of representatives of the United States. The meeting is scheduled for May 15 or 16.

The Russian delegation has departed for Istanbul for negotiations with the Ukrainian side

The Russian delegation, appointed by the Kremlin for negotiations with Ukraine in Turkey on the peace process, has departed to the Dolmabahce Palace in Istanbul, where a meeting with the Ukrainian side is planned with the participation of US representatives. This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian media.

Details

Continuation of the peace process interrupted in 2022: how the Russian delegation views the negotiations in Istanbul 15.05.25, 17:54 • 610 views

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that the Ukrainian delegation, headed by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, had already left for Istanbul for negotiations with Russia. According to him, the meeting will take place on the evening of May 15 or already on May 16.

Trump on negotiations in Turkey: "Until I meet with Putin, nothing will happen" 15.05.25, 15:21 • 1694 views

Recall

The American delegation arrived in Turkish Istanbul, where potential negotiations between Ukraine and Russia are expected, a technical delegation from Russia is also there. This was stated by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

Pressure on Ukraine to stop the fire was stronger than on Russia - Zelenskyy15.05.25, 17:59 • 894 views

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

WarPolitics
Rustem Umerov
Istanbul
Hakan Fidan
Turkey
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Brent
$64.21
Bitcoin
$102,042.30
S&P 500
$5,880.51
Tesla
$337.29
Газ TTF
$35.43
Золото
$3,208.66
Ethereum
$2,502.40