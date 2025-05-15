The Russian delegation has departed for Istanbul for negotiations with the Ukrainian side

The Russian delegation, appointed by the Kremlin for negotiations with Ukraine in Turkey on the peace process, has departed to the Dolmabahce Palace in Istanbul, where a meeting with the Ukrainian side is planned with the participation of US representatives. This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian media.

Details

Continuation of the peace process interrupted in 2022: how the Russian delegation views the negotiations in Istanbul

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that the Ukrainian delegation, headed by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, had already left for Istanbul for negotiations with Russia. According to him, the meeting will take place on the evening of May 15 or already on May 16.

Trump on negotiations in Turkey: "Until I meet with Putin, nothing will happen"

Recall

The American delegation arrived in Turkish Istanbul, where potential negotiations between Ukraine and Russia are expected, a technical delegation from Russia is also there. This was stated by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

Pressure on Ukraine to stop the fire was stronger than on Russia - Zelenskyy