The Russian delegation has departed for Istanbul for negotiations with the Ukrainian side
The Russian delegation has departed for the Dolmabahce Palace in Istanbul for negotiations with the Ukrainian side with the participation of representatives of the United States. The meeting is scheduled for May 15 or 16.
The Russian delegation, appointed by the Kremlin for negotiations with Ukraine in Turkey on the peace process, has departed to the Dolmabahce Palace in Istanbul, where a meeting with the Ukrainian side is planned with the participation of US representatives. This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian media.
Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that the Ukrainian delegation, headed by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, had already left for Istanbul for negotiations with Russia. According to him, the meeting will take place on the evening of May 15 or already on May 16.
The American delegation arrived in Turkish Istanbul, where potential negotiations between Ukraine and Russia are expected, a technical delegation from Russia is also there. This was stated by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.
