Trump on negotiations in Turkey: "Until I meet with Putin, nothing will happen"

$41.540.04
46.590.50
ukenru
## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation
12:41 PM • 20939 views

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

10:49 AM • 26691 views

Zelenskyy said he has a "very clear message" for Putin

10:37 AM • 38287 views

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

09:17 AM • 39079 views

Zelenskyy arrives in Ankara

May 15, 06:00 AM • 62483 views

Rutte: there is "cautious optimism" amid potential Ukraine-Russia talks, but it all depends on Moscow

May 14, 06:32 PM • 134166 views

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

May 14, 02:42 PM • 131577 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

May 14, 01:55 PM • 253826 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Exclusive
May 14, 01:50 PM • 102320 views

""He wants to expand his powers to the heavens": Yanchenko explained why the head of ARMA Duma is resisting the reform"

May 14, 01:18 PM • 71119 views

The Council of Europe has launched the creation of a Special Tribunal regarding the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+17°
5.3m/s
57%
742mm
Popular news

Calm, albeit cool: what Ukrainians should expect from the weather on May 15

May 15, 03:55 AM • 12522 views

Explosions rang out in a number of regional centers of Ukraine on May 15

May 15, 04:23 AM • 130534 views

Netflix announced the release of a new season and showed a teaser for "Bridgerton"

May 15, 05:19 AM • 104259 views

62 out of 110 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine

May 15, 05:29 AM • 24038 views

Bruce Springsteen called the Trump administration "corrupt, incompetent and treasonous"

May 15, 07:51 AM • 43934 views
Publications

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

12:41 PM • 20939 views

“Gray” electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

May 14, 04:34 PM • 134840 views

Negotiations in Istanbul: main statements and events on the eve of the meeting between Ukraine and the Russian Federation

May 14, 04:00 PM • 202181 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

May 14, 01:55 PM • 253826 views

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

May 14, 12:09 PM • 201098 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Donald Trump

Hakan Fidan

Keir Starmer

Actual places

Ukraine

Turkey

United States

Istanbul

Ankara

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Sean Penn called Jennifer Lawrence "the last movie star"

01:23 PM • 5040 views

Bruce Springsteen called the Trump administration "corrupt, incompetent and treasonous"

May 15, 07:51 AM • 45135 views

Netflix announced the release of a new season and showed a teaser for "Bridgerton"

May 15, 05:19 AM • 105421 views

Kim Kardashian appeared in court in Paris wearing millions of dollars worth of diamonds

May 14, 02:08 PM • 66105 views

Eurovision 2025: Who Will Make the Top 5 - Bookmakers' Predictions

May 14, 11:12 AM • 86745 views
Actual

TikTok

Facebook

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Boeing 747

Grand Theft Auto

Trump on negotiations in Turkey: "Until I meet with Putin, nothing will happen"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1254 views

Donald Trump commented on Putin's absence from the negotiations in Turkey, stating that any progress is impossible without his personal meeting with the Russian dictator.

Trump on negotiations in Turkey: "Until I meet with Putin, nothing will happen"

US President Donald Trump reacted to the decision of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin not to go to Turkey for negotiations with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. This was reported by the White House press service, reports UNN.

Details

Answering questions from journalists, Trump said that he "knows nothing" about the meeting in Turkey and about the composition of the Russian delegation. At the same time, in his opinion, "nothing will happen until he (Trump - ed.) meets with Putin." It is noteworthy that the conversation took place on board the presidential plane.

Nothing will happen until Putin and I meet. I am not disappointed with the Russian delegation in Istanbul. I know nothing about her

– Trump said.

Let us remind you

On Friday, May 15, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived at Ankara airport. He stated that his presence in Turkey is already a "very clear message" to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

On the night of May 15, the Kremlin announced the participants of the Russian delegation to the negotiations in Turkey. The media reported that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov may be present at the meeting, but this did not happen: Putin's aide Vladimir Medinsky headed the delegation.

At the same time, Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the level of the Russian delegation looks like a dummy.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Brent
$64.33
Bitcoin
$102,614.20
S&P 500
$5,870.50
Tesla
$340.00
Газ TTF
$34.97
Золото
$3,192.56
Ethereum
$2,552.83