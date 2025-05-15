Trump on negotiations in Turkey: "Until I meet with Putin, nothing will happen"

US President Donald Trump reacted to the decision of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin not to go to Turkey for negotiations with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. This was reported by the White House press service, reports UNN.

Details

Answering questions from journalists, Trump said that he "knows nothing" about the meeting in Turkey and about the composition of the Russian delegation. At the same time, in his opinion, "nothing will happen until he (Trump - ed.) meets with Putin." It is noteworthy that the conversation took place on board the presidential plane.

Nothing will happen until Putin and I meet. I am not disappointed with the Russian delegation in Istanbul. I know nothing about her – Trump said.

Let us remind you

On Friday, May 15, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived at Ankara airport. He stated that his presence in Turkey is already a "very clear message" to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

On the night of May 15, the Kremlin announced the participants of the Russian delegation to the negotiations in Turkey. The media reported that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov may be present at the meeting, but this did not happen: Putin's aide Vladimir Medinsky headed the delegation.

At the same time, Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the level of the Russian delegation looks like a dummy.