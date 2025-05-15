$41.540.04
Negotiations in Istanbul may be either tonight or tomorrow morning - Zelensky
03:22 PM • 468 views

Negotiations in Istanbul may be either tonight or tomorrow morning - Zelensky

01:59 PM • 14834 views

Zelenskyy Decided to Send Ukrainian Delegation to Istanbul

10:37 AM • 50707 views

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

May 15, 06:00 AM • 74115 views

Rutte: there is "cautious optimism" amid potential Ukraine-Russia talks, but it all depends on Moscow

May 14, 06:32 PM • 143650 views

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

May 14, 02:42 PM • 136807 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

May 14, 01:55 PM • 267467 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Exclusive
May 14, 01:50 PM • 102968 views

""He wants to expand his powers to the heavens": Yanchenko explained why the head of ARMA Duma is resisting the reform"

May 14, 01:18 PM • 71626 views

The Council of Europe has launched the creation of a Special Tribunal regarding the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine

May 14, 12:09 PM • 211935 views

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

Pressure on Ukraine to stop the fire was stronger than on Russia - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 894 views

Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that initially Ukraine was under more pressure than Russia to cease fire. Ukraine has shown its willingness to compromise for the sake of peace, but the pressure should be on the aggressor.

Pressure on Ukraine to stop the fire was stronger than on Russia - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that initially the pressure on Ukraine to cease fire was stronger than on Russia. Nevertheless, our country step by step showed that it was ready for compromises for the sake of peace.

Zelenskyy said this during a press conference in Turkey, reports UNN.

Details

From the very beginning, you saw that President Trump's position was to put pressure on both sides. It's true, and I believe that we were pressured more than Russia. That's what I think. But Ukraine has been demonstrating step by step that it is standing. Fighting for itself. But we are just not going to lose our lives and our land. That's the answer

- Zelenskyy said.

The President emphasized that Ukraine step by step followed the path of diplomacy, making compromises. Including in relation to the aggressor state.

Step by step, we confirmed this at various diplomatic venues, agreeing to many different compromises. Without any conditions, but we have many conditions and that was also a compromise with the aggressor. But if America took the appropriate steps, we went for it

- Zelenskyy noted.

Also, the head of state added that it is necessary to increase pressure on Russia, in particular through sanctions.

Pressure cannot be one-sided and we want there to be pressure on Russia. At least sanctions

- the president emphasized.

Addition

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the composition of the Russian delegation sent to Turkey by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is disrespect on his part to US President Donald Trump and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

Politics
Donald Trump
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Turkey
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
