Pressure on Ukraine to stop the fire was stronger than on Russia - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that initially the pressure on Ukraine to cease fire was stronger than on Russia. Nevertheless, our country step by step showed that it was ready for compromises for the sake of peace.

Zelenskyy said this during a press conference in Turkey, reports UNN.

Details

From the very beginning, you saw that President Trump's position was to put pressure on both sides. It's true, and I believe that we were pressured more than Russia. That's what I think. But Ukraine has been demonstrating step by step that it is standing. Fighting for itself. But we are just not going to lose our lives and our land. That's the answer - Zelenskyy said.

The President emphasized that Ukraine step by step followed the path of diplomacy, making compromises. Including in relation to the aggressor state.

Step by step, we confirmed this at various diplomatic venues, agreeing to many different compromises. Without any conditions, but we have many conditions and that was also a compromise with the aggressor. But if America took the appropriate steps, we went for it - Zelenskyy noted.

Also, the head of state added that it is necessary to increase pressure on Russia, in particular through sanctions.

Pressure cannot be one-sided and we want there to be pressure on Russia. At least sanctions - the president emphasized.

Addition

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the composition of the Russian delegation sent to Turkey by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is disrespect on his part to US President Donald Trump and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.