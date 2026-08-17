Russian “Banderol” drone flew into Moldova

The Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Air Force reported that a Russian “Bandarol” drone had crossed the border into Moldova, UNN reports.

The “Bandarol” crossed the state border from Odesa region in the direction of the Republic of Moldova - the Air Force reported.

At 18:28, the Moldovan government reported that police had received a notification several minutes earlier that an explosion had occurred outside the settlement of Talmaza, in the Ștefan-Vodă district, located approximately 100 km from Odesa.

Law enforcement officers immediately went to the scene, where they preliminarily established that the explosion had occurred approximately 3 km from the settlement, causing vegetation in the surrounding area to catch fire. No casualties were reported.

The area was cordoned off, and the relevant services began extinguishing the fire and determining the circumstances.

It was preliminarily established that the explosion resulted from an aircraft falling to the ground; the aircraft has not yet been identified. Specialists from the police technical and explosives service went to the scene to inspect the aircraft and accurately establish its origin.

It will be recalled

On the night of August 16, a Spanish F-18 shot down an unknown drone in the skies over Romania.