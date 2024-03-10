The russian army attacked two Ukrenergo substations in one day

Over the past day, March 9, russian troops attacked two Ukrenergo substations with drones. This was reported by the press service of the National Energy Company, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the russians attacked two substations of the NPC Ukrenergo in the southern and central regions of Ukraine.

The company assures that there were no casualties and no power outages. Currently, emergency repair works are underway at the site of the incidents.

Shahed hit an industrial facility in Odesa region at night

Addendum

Shrapnel from a shahed damaged an infrastructure facility last night in Vinnytsia region as a result of air defense operations.

In addition, the russian occupiers attacked Dnipropetrovs'k region with drones at night and launched a missile attack on an enterprise in Novomoskovsk district.

Recall

Ukrainian air defense forces destroyed 35 of 39 Shahed drones launched by russian forces from occupied Crimea and russia during a night attack on March 10.