The russian army attacked two Ukrenergo substations in one day

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 23524 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 82509 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 56405 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 242395 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 211777 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 183783 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 226054 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 250447 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 156365 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371906 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 193807 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 74681 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 95266 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 59980 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 52474 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 28393 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 82509 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 242395 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 193961 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 211777 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 15705 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 24246 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 24520 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 52569 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 60075 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

The russian army attacked two Ukrenergo substations in one day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 33491 views

russian troops attacked two Ukrenergo substations in southern and central Ukraine with drones, but there were no casualties or power outages, and emergency repairs are underway.

The russian army attacked two Ukrenergo substations in one day

Over the past day, March 9, russian troops attacked two Ukrenergo substations with drones. This was reported by the press service of the National Energy Company, UNN reports.

Details 

It is noted that the russians attacked two substations of the NPC Ukrenergo in the southern and central regions of Ukraine.

The company assures that there were no casualties and no power outages. Currently, emergency repair works are underway at the site of the incidents. 

Shahed hit an industrial facility in Odesa region at night10.03.24, 07:59 • 53815 views

Addendum

Shrapnel from a shahed damaged an infrastructure facility last night in Vinnytsia region as a result of air defense operations.

In addition, the russian occupiers attacked Dnipropetrovs'k region with drones at night and launched a missile attack on an enterprise in Novomoskovsk district.

Recall

Ukrainian air defense forces destroyed 35 of 39 Shahed drones launched by russian forces from occupied Crimea and russia during a night attack on March 10.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War
Dnipro
Ukrenergo
Shahed-136
Crimea
Ukraine
Vinnytsia
Odesa
Brent
$64.78
Bitcoin
$82,602.80
S&P 500
$5,168.81
Tesla
$242.71
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,056.24
Ethereum
$1,790.14