The remains of around 30 Ukrainians killed in 1944 have been discovered in Poland

$45.080.1250.440.20
ukenru
12:15 PM • 13096 views
The EU seeks to raise funds for Ukraine at IMF and G7 meetings - Dombrovskis
Exclusive
12:14 PM • 13328 views
Laser vision correction: can the surgery be performed before pregnancy, and what is important to know about the procedure
Exclusive
12:01 PM • 16790 views
Business warns that the new reservation rules could damage the defense industry, energy sector, economy, and food security
11:37 AM • 13988 views
Behind the scenes in Europe, plans to push out Starlink are being discussed - media
10:00 AM • 22987 views
For drones and missiles: EU has allocated another €2.86 billion in defense assistance to Ukraine
09:20 AM • 21991 views
The number of people killed in the Russian attack on Kyiv has risen to fivePhoto
08:03 AM • 23778 views
Russia attacked all three of Kyiv’s municipal combined heat and power plants — Koretskyi
07:48 AM • 25332 views
Operation "Vivaldi": The Third Army Corps announced the liberation of another 101 km²
October 14, 06:24 AM • 29896 views
Zelenskyy's adviser confirmed that Starlink restrictions were imposed this night
October 14, 06:00 AM • 26722 views
Zelenskyy: Russia attacked with 39 ballistic missiles and more than 120 drones; energy infrastructure was targeted
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+13°
3.1m/s
55%
757mm
Popular news
Global smartphone shipments have plummeted to their lowest level in 14 yearsOctober 14, 05:42 AM • 45434 views
Russia’s Ministry of Defense confirmed that it is violating Trump’s "energy truce" October 14, 06:25 AM • 21844 views
All-night and morning alert: Russia attacked western and central Ukraine - what is known about the consequencesPhotoVideo08:33 AM • 6946 views
Trump did not invite OSCE observers to the U.S. midterm elections — The Hill10:49 AM • 12066 views
Preparing for winter: a home checklist to help retain heat and prepare for outages11:14 AM • 20825 views
Publications
Business warns that the new reservation rules could damage the defense industry, energy sector, economy, and food security
Exclusive
12:01 PM • 16780 views
Preparing for winter: a home checklist to help retain heat and prepare for outages11:14 AM • 21360 views
Russian information and psychological operations against Ukraine: how the enemy manipulates usPhoto
Exclusive
October 14, 05:30 AM • 53679 views
Five countries allocate €4.1 million to Ukraine to support transport: how the funds will be spentOctober 13, 06:40 PM • 68975 views
New potatoes have tripled in price over a week: what is happening to prices and does Ukraine face a shortageOctober 13, 06:29 PM • 88469 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Charles III
Vitali Klitschko
Elon Musk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Lutsk
Kharkiv Oblast
Kharkiv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Katy Perry’s ex-husband appeared in court on sex offense charges, prosecutors call him a “true predator”12:59 PM • 1318 views
Global smartphone shipments have plummeted to their lowest level in 14 yearsOctober 14, 05:42 AM • 45872 views
"We lost our little daughter" — Iryna Fedyshyn's husband spoke about the family tragedyVideoOctober 13, 06:56 PM • 48612 views
The comedian from “League of Laughter,” Oleksandr “Venya” Venedchuk, has diedVideoOctober 13, 05:36 PM • 49482 views
Pre-orders for the shooter METRO 2039 have started — how much money should you set aside?October 13, 04:17 PM • 43820 views
Actual
Heating
Starlink
The Hill
Social network
9K720 Iskander

The remains of around 30 Ukrainians killed in 1944 have been discovered in Poland

Kyiv • UNN

 • 108 views

Around 30 remains of Ukrainians killed in March 1944 were discovered at an Orthodox cemetery in Lasków. The search and research will continue.

The remains of around 30 Ukrainians killed in 1944 have been discovered in Poland

A Ukrainian search expedition discovered the remains of approximately 30 people at an Orthodox cemetery in the Polish village of Lasków. They are Ukrainians who died during an attack by units of the Home Army and Peasant Battalions in March 1944. This was reported by the Ukrainian Institute of National Remembrance, writes UNN.

Details

Search operations began on October 6 on the grounds of the Orthodox cemetery in Lasków. They are being carried out by the Lviv Regional Council’s municipal enterprise "Dolya" commissioned by the Ukrainian Institute of National Remembrance. The Polish side granted the relevant permit on August 31, 2026.

The research uncovered both individual and mass graves. Sviatoslav Sheremeta, head of the municipal enterprise "Dolya," said that the preliminary results confirm the accounts of former village residents who managed to survive the events of March 1944.

We plan to continue searching for burial sites, and the next stage will be to conduct exhumation research, rebury the victims, and honor their memory with dignity

- Sviatoslav Sheremeta said.

Oleksandr Alfyorov, Head of the Ukrainian Institute of National Remembrance, emphasized the importance of honoring the victims with dignity. He also thanked the Polish side for granting permission to conduct the research.

Our shared task is to ensure that the memory of all those who died is honored with dignity, regardless of their origin or nationality. After all, true reconciliation begins with respect for the memory of everyone, acknowledging the pain of the other side, and a shared commitment to understanding

- he said.

Historical background

According to various historical sources, more than 300 people were killed during the mass murder of Ukrainians in Lasków on March 10, 1944. Research by historians and experts from Ukraine and Poland has established data on 327 residents of Lasków who died in 1944.

At the same time, some historians cite a higher number of victims—approximately 350 people. The final number of victims may be established as a result of further historical and search research.

In Lviv region, Ukrainian-Polish search operations completed, signs of burials found20.06.26, 12:00 • 4901 view

Olga Rozgon

SocietyNews of the World
Village
War in Ukraine
Poland