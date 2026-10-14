The remains of around 30 Ukrainians killed in 1944 have been discovered in Poland

A Ukrainian search expedition discovered the remains of approximately 30 people at an Orthodox cemetery in the Polish village of Lasków. They are Ukrainians who died during an attack by units of the Home Army and Peasant Battalions in March 1944. This was reported by the Ukrainian Institute of National Remembrance, writes UNN.

Details

Search operations began on October 6 on the grounds of the Orthodox cemetery in Lasków. They are being carried out by the Lviv Regional Council’s municipal enterprise "Dolya" commissioned by the Ukrainian Institute of National Remembrance. The Polish side granted the relevant permit on August 31, 2026.

The research uncovered both individual and mass graves. Sviatoslav Sheremeta, head of the municipal enterprise "Dolya," said that the preliminary results confirm the accounts of former village residents who managed to survive the events of March 1944.

We plan to continue searching for burial sites, and the next stage will be to conduct exhumation research, rebury the victims, and honor their memory with dignity - Sviatoslav Sheremeta said.

Oleksandr Alfyorov, Head of the Ukrainian Institute of National Remembrance, emphasized the importance of honoring the victims with dignity. He also thanked the Polish side for granting permission to conduct the research.

Our shared task is to ensure that the memory of all those who died is honored with dignity, regardless of their origin or nationality. After all, true reconciliation begins with respect for the memory of everyone, acknowledging the pain of the other side, and a shared commitment to understanding - he said.

Historical background

According to various historical sources, more than 300 people were killed during the mass murder of Ukrainians in Lasków on March 10, 1944. Research by historians and experts from Ukraine and Poland has established data on 327 residents of Lasków who died in 1944.

At the same time, some historians cite a higher number of victims—approximately 350 people. The final number of victims may be established as a result of further historical and search research.

In Lviv region, Ukrainian-Polish search operations completed, signs of burials found