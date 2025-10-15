The Rada plans to consider a resolution on recalling Dubinsky from the post of deputy head of the financial committee - MP

The Verkhovna Rada plans to consider a resolution on the recall of Oleksandr Dubinsky from the post of deputy head of the Committee on Finance, Tax and Customs Policy. This was reported by MP Oleksiy Honcharenko, UNN reports.

The Rada plans to consider a resolution on the recall of Dubinsky from the post of deputy head of the Committee on Finance, Tax and Customs Policy during the plenary week. - Honcharenko wrote on Telegram.

He also reminded that Danylo Hetmantsev is the head of the Committee on Finance, Tax and Customs Policy.

Council Committee unanimously supported recalling Dubinsky from his post

For reference

Oleksandr Dubinsky is a People's Deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of the 9th convocation from "Servant of the People".

In 2025, the SBI sent an indictment to the court in the case of Dubinsky and his former assistant regarding the illegal transfer of another person across the state border of Ukraine. This refers to facilitating the export abroad of his common-law wife's brother. In 2024, the SBI completed the investigation into the state treason of the members of the criminal organization, in which Dubinsky was involved. The case was transferred to court.