The Rada plans to appoint Berezhna as head of the Ministry of Culture tomorrow

On Tuesday, October 21, the Verkhovna Rada plans to consider a draft resolution on the appointment of Tetiana Berezhna to the post of Deputy Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy of Ukraine - Minister of Culture of Ukraine. This was reported by MP Oleksiy Honcharenko, according to UNN.

Tomorrow, a vote is planned for the appointment of Tetiana Berezhna to the post of Deputy Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy of Ukraine - Minister of Culture of Ukraine. - Honcharenko reported.

Addition

Berezhna has been acting Minister of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine since July 28, 2025 - after a new Cabinet of Ministers of Yulia Svyrydenko was appointed, but the position of the head of the Ministry of Culture remained vacant.

In October, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko submitted a proposal for the appointment of Tetiana Berezhna as Deputy Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy of Ukraine – Minister of Culture of Ukraine.

On October 15, the Committee on Humanitarian and Information Policy recommended that the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine appoint Tetiana Berezhna to the post of Deputy Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy – Minister of Culture of Ukraine.

At the same time, a draft resolution on Berezhna's appointment was registered in the Verkhovna Rada.

Reference

Tetiana Vasylivna Berezhna was born on January 9, 1989, in the city of Rohatyn, Ivano-Frankivsk region. Ukrainian civil servant, lawyer, and economist.

She received her education at the Kyiv-Mohyla Academy, earning bachelor's and master's degrees in law. She interned at the Parliament of Canada under the CUPP program, studied at the Ukrainian School of Political Studies, the "Aspen Institute Kyiv", the Kyiv School of Economics (specializing in GR), the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE), and in 2025, she completed the School of Strategic Architect program at KMBS in the field of "Management and Administration".

From 2022 to 2025, she held the position of Deputy Minister of Economy of Ukraine.

