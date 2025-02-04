Rada failed to adopt the first decision at the historic 13th session

At the first meeting of the 13th session of the Verkhovna Rada of the current convocation, MPs failed to support the Plan of Legislative Work for 2025. Only 209 MPs voted in favor of the document, according to the parliamentary corps, UNN reports.

Details

"For the first time in history, the 13th session of the parliament has opened," MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak wrote on Telegram.

According to him, 226 deputies have registered

According to him, the first issue raised at the session failed.

"So much for the symbolism of the Council's potential. The first issue of the session failed. We are talking about #12465. The draft resolution on the Parliament's Legislative Work Plan for 2025. There were only 209 votes for," Zheleznyak wrote.

Prolongation of the VLK for people with limited fitness: a draft law has been registered in the Rada