US President Donald Trump's special envoy Keith Kellogg has said that there is almost no chance that Ukraine will get its nuclear arsenal back. This is how he commented on the words of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who suggested that Kyiv might consider nuclear weapons as an alternative if the United States does not ensure Ukraine's accession to NATO. Kellogg said this in an interview with Fox News, reports UNN.

However, Kellogg emphasized that the issue of re-arming Ukraine with nuclear weapons is not being considered.

“The chance that they will return their nuclear weapons is between negligible and zero... Let's be honest, we know it's not going to happen,” Keith Kellogg said.

In 1994, after the collapse of the Soviet Union, Ukraine agreed to hand over its nuclear weapons to Russia in exchange for guarantees from Russia, the United States, and the United Kingdom that its sovereignty and independence would be respected, a treaty that Moscow has repeatedly violated with its invasions.

In an interview on Tuesday, Zelenskiy said that Ukraine should get its weapons “back” if the issue of NATO membership is not resolved within an acceptable time frame.

“Remember, the president said that we are a government of common sense... When someone says something like that, you have to evaluate the consequences and possible outcomes. This is the use of common sense,” Kellogg said.

Recall

Zelensky said that Ukraine needs to have its own defense while joining NATO is ongoing. This could include nuclear weapons, missile systems, funding for the Ukrainian army, and a contingent of military personnel from other countries.