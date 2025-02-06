“The probability is almost zero": Kellogg on returning nuclear weapons to Ukraine

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 11615 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 61146 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 101909 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 105344 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 122801 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102112 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 129036 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103515 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113293 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116904 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28
February 28, 05:35 AM • 106030 views

February 28, 05:35 AM • 106030 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures
February 28, 05:48 AM • 102450 views

February 28, 05:48 AM • 102450 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets
February 28, 07:13 AM • 87577 views

February 28, 07:13 AM • 87577 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
09:03 AM • 111461 views

09:03 AM • 111461 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February
09:59 AM • 105865 views

09:59 AM • 105865 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 11615 views

02:39 PM • 11615 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 122801 views

09:20 AM • 122801 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 129036 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 162142 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 152287 views

February 27, 11:50 AM • 152287 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin
02:48 PM • 2392 views

02:48 PM • 2392 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February
09:59 AM • 105865 views

09:59 AM • 105865 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
09:03 AM • 111461 views

09:03 AM • 111461 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138331 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details
February 26, 03:18 PM • 140110 views

February 26, 03:18 PM • 140110 views
"The probability is almost zero": Kellogg on returning nuclear weapons to Ukraine

"The probability is almost zero": Kellogg on returning nuclear weapons to Ukraine
Kyiv  •  UNN
 • 31683 views

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31683 views

Trump's special envoy Keith Kellogg said that the likelihood of Ukraine returning nuclear weapons is “almost zero.” This is a response to Zelenskyy's words about nuclear weapons as an alternative to NATO membership.

US President Donald Trump's special envoy Keith Kellogg has said that there is almost no chance that Ukraine will get its nuclear arsenal back. This is how he commented on the words of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who suggested that Kyiv might consider nuclear weapons as an alternative if the United States does not ensure Ukraine's accession to NATO. Kellogg said this in an interview with Fox News, reports UNN

However, Kellogg emphasized that the issue of re-arming Ukraine with nuclear weapons is not being considered.

“The chance that they will return their nuclear weapons is between negligible and zero... Let's be honest, we know it's not going to happen,” Keith Kellogg said.

In 1994, after the collapse of the Soviet Union, Ukraine agreed to hand over its nuclear weapons to Russia in exchange for guarantees from Russia, the United States, and the United Kingdom that its sovereignty and independence would be respected, a treaty that Moscow has repeatedly violated with its invasions.

In an interview on Tuesday, Zelenskiy said that Ukraine should get its weapons “back” if the issue of NATO membership is not resolved within an acceptable time frame.

“Remember, the president said that we are a government of common sense... When someone says something like that, you have to evaluate the consequences and possible outcomes. This is the use of common sense,” Kellogg said.

Zelensky said that Ukraine needs to have its own defense while joining NATO is ongoing. This could include nuclear weapons, missile systems, funding for the Ukrainian army, and a contingent of military personnel from other countries. 

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

Politics
foks-niusFox News
natoNATO
donald-trumpDonald Trump
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

