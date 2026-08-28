The Prime Minister of Qatar held talks with senior Iranian officials amid intensified mediation efforts

Qatar's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani held talks with senior Iranian officials in Tehran on Thursday, August 27. The sides discussed ways to reduce tensions and restore diplomatic dialogue between Washington and Tehran. CNN reports, UNN writes.

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During a meeting with Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, the Qatari prime minister stressed the need to restore the diplomatic process. Ghalibaf, meanwhile, criticized the administration of Donald Trump, accusing Washington of making decisions based on "false information."

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Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian told the Qatari representative that Tehran seeks recognition of its "legitimate rights" and does not intend to submit to pressure or coercion.

Qatar plays an important role in mediating between Iran and the United States. Doha also supports talks between Oman and Tehran on establishing a temporary shipping corridor and clearing mines in the Strait of Hormuz.

Meanwhile, the White House said that no direct talks between the United States and Iran are currently taking place.

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