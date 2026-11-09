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The President signed the law on the safety of workers at work

Kyiv • UNN

 • 176 views

The document introduces new occupational safety requirements and procedures for assessing professional risks. Earlier, the Federation of Trade Unions of Ukraine called for the law to be vetoed, as it believes that the version adopted could jeopardize existing labor guarantees for employees.

The President signed the law on the safety of workers at work

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a law on the safety of employees at work, which provides for updating the occupational safety system in line with European standards. This was reported by UNN, citing the press service of the Verkhovna Rada .

Details

The Verkhovna Rada has already received the law signed by the president, which brings labor legislation closer to European standards. 

"The document introduces a system of requirements for the safety and health of employees, as well as regular assessment by employers of risks that may arise in the workplace," the Rada stated.

Background

On October 12, the Verkhovna Rada voted in favor of the bill on the safety and health of employees at work as a whole. 

At the same time, the Federation of Trade Unions of Ukraine emphasized the need to further revise the adopted version so that the new rules would not lead to a narrowing of labor rights and guarantees.

The FPU explained that during the preparation of the document in 2024–2025, it was worked on by a tripartite working group involving representatives of trade unions, employers, and the state. However, in the end, the law was adopted in the 2023 version, without taking into account the proposals developed during the subsequent discussions. The FPU believes that this creates risks for workers’ rights, particularly those who work in difficult, harmful, and dangerous conditions.

That is why the trade unions, as part of the Joint Representative Body, which unites all representative associations of trade unions in Ukraine, appealed to the president of Ukraine, calling on him to veto the law and return it for further revision. 

At the same time, the FPU emphasized the importance of high-quality legislative updates in the field of occupational safety and bringing it closer to European standards .

The Federation of Trade Unions will be able to seek a review of the law on workplace safety even after it enters into force, a lawyer says21.10.26, 09:50 • 23771 view

Yevhen Tsarenko

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Serhii Byzov
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