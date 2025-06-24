The President of Ukraine and the Prime Minister of the Netherlands discussed a new package of defense aid and joint drone production

$41.870.04
48.020.18
ukenru
Corruption in the Ministry of Regional Development: Chernysov is scheduled to have a pre-trial detention measure chosen tomorrow
02:05 PM • 13198 views
Corruption in the Ministry of Regional Development: Chernysov is scheduled to have a pre-trial detention measure chosen tomorrow
12:48 PM • 32717 views
Russia plans new military operations on NATO territory – Zelenskyy
Exclusive
June 24, 09:02 AM • 58278 views
Helicopter scandal: the dismantling of weapons elements from helicopters without the participation of the company that installed them was obviously a violation
Exclusive
June 24, 08:07 AM • 95790 views
Aircraft repair is hampered by bureaucracy: experts call for simplified certification and updated documentation approaches
Exclusive
June 24, 07:47 AM • 105243 views
Small pharmacies warn they will not be able to dispense medicines under the "Affordable Medicines" program, threatening them with license revocation
June 24, 07:34 AM • 84686 views
Putin's war with NATO to cost the world $1.5 trillion - Bloomberg
Exclusive
June 24, 06:40 AM • 62843 views
<p>The Public Health Center reported whether a new COVID-19 strain has been detected in Ukraine</p>
Exclusive
June 24, 05:31 AM • 67755 views
What to expect from the 2025 NATO Summit in The Hague
June 23, 05:50 PM • 60876 views
Naftogaz won arbitration against Gazprom for 1.37 billion dollars
June 23, 04:46 PM • 324655 views
Nazarii Husakov - a mortally ill man who needs help, or a runaway con artist: details of a high-profile scandal
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
3.7m/s
57%
745mm
Popular news
Zelenskyy: there are plans to meet with Trump at NATO summit in The HagueJune 24, 08:36 AM • 98821 views
Svitlana Hrynchuk's Ministry of Environmental ImitationJune 24, 08:49 AM • 124954 views
Family schemes or coincidence? How the company of the son of ARMA Deputy Katamadze won the tender for "UkrBud"June 24, 09:55 AM • 91269 views
Hetmantsev will try to push through a bill on Thursday that could destroy the depositor protection system11:50 AM • 48739 views
Inflation for pharmaceutical products reached 13.9% - Minister of Health Viktor Liashko12:11 PM • 42523 views
Publications
Hitting the same rake twice: owner of a company with Russian citizenship tries for the second time to take over the capital's "Gulliver"03:24 PM • 15644 views
Inflation for pharmaceutical products reached 13.9% - Minister of Health Viktor Liashko12:11 PM • 42952 views
Hetmantsev will try to push through a bill on Thursday that could destroy the depositor protection system11:50 AM • 49169 views
Family schemes or coincidence? How the company of the son of ARMA Deputy Katamadze won the tender for "UkrBud"June 24, 09:55 AM • 91702 views
Svitlana Hrynchuk's Ministry of Environmental ImitationJune 24, 08:49 AM • 125393 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Denis Shmyhal
Andriy Yermak
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Netherlands
United States
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Amber Heard returns to acting after Depp scandal02:38 PM • 12219 views
Gellar seeks to resurrect dead heroes in "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" reboot11:51 AM • 21024 views
Ezra Miller prepares for a cinematic comeback with a new film by Lynne RamsayJune 23, 02:13 PM • 106338 views
The Punisher to play alongside Spider-Man: What is known about the new Marvel movieJune 21, 11:04 PM • 184475 views
Five unusual comedies: what to watch in your free timeJune 21, 06:14 PM • 306253 views
Actual
Facebook
The New York Times
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Falcon 9
Diia (service)

The President of Ukraine and the Prime Minister of the Netherlands discussed a new package of defense aid and joint drone production

Kyiv • UNN

 • 554 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof in The Hague. A new aid package for Ukraine worth 175 million euros, including 100 drone detection radars, and an additional 80 million euros for drones, was discussed.

The President of Ukraine and the Prime Minister of the Netherlands discussed a new package of defense aid and joint drone production

At the beginning of his official visit to the Netherlands, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Prime Minister Dick Schoof in The Hague. The leaders discussed a new aid package for Ukraine and holding Russia accountable for its crimes, UNN writes with reference to the President's Office.

Details

We will continue to work on ensuring justice and holding Russia accountable for its crimes. This is extremely important for our families, for all of us. I believe it is important for all of Europe and the entire world that truly respects values, rights, and law – and this is of great significance

– emphasized the President.

For his part, Dick Schoof expressed condolences to Ukraine in connection with recent Russian strikes. He assured Ukraine of continued support.

This clearly shows: we must unite against Russian aggression, we must resist and condemn Russian aggression. As you know, the Netherlands has always supported Ukraine, and we will do so both in times of war and in times of peace. We will provide financial, military, and political support

- he noted.

Ukraine can produce 8 million drones a year, but funding is for a much smaller number - Zelenskyy24.06.25, 15:37 • 1514 views

Zelenskyy thanked the Netherlands for the aid, which amounts to 2.25 billion euros this year, and called the country one of the leaders in protecting life.

The President's Office also confirmed that the Netherlands announced a new defense aid package for Ukraine worth about 175 million euros. It includes 100 radars for drone detection.

In addition, the Netherlands is allocating an additional 80 million euros for drones within the drone coalition and providing 20 unmanned modular Ermine CASEVAC vehicles for the evacuation of wounded Ukrainian soldiers on the battlefield.

The President also noted contracts recently signed with Ukrainian UAV manufacturers for almost 500 million euros. This will allow for 600,000 drones to be provided to Ukrainian soldiers at the front line

- reported the President's Office.

Furthermore, the leaders discussed the prospects of joint drone production in the Netherlands for Ukraine using Ukrainian technologies.

Also during the meeting, Ukraine's European integration path and political support from the Netherlands regarding the opening of negotiation clusters were discussed.

Addition

Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on international partners to stop supplying components for Russian missiles and equipment. He emphasized that these components, found in Russian weapons, originate from various countries, including European ones, the USA, China, and Taiwan.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

Politics
The Hague
Taiwan
Europe
Netherlands
China
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9