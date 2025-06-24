The President of Ukraine and the Prime Minister of the Netherlands discussed a new package of defense aid and joint drone production

At the beginning of his official visit to the Netherlands, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Prime Minister Dick Schoof in The Hague. The leaders discussed a new aid package for Ukraine and holding Russia accountable for its crimes, UNN writes with reference to the President's Office.

Details

We will continue to work on ensuring justice and holding Russia accountable for its crimes. This is extremely important for our families, for all of us. I believe it is important for all of Europe and the entire world that truly respects values, rights, and law – and this is of great significance – emphasized the President.

For his part, Dick Schoof expressed condolences to Ukraine in connection with recent Russian strikes. He assured Ukraine of continued support.

This clearly shows: we must unite against Russian aggression, we must resist and condemn Russian aggression. As you know, the Netherlands has always supported Ukraine, and we will do so both in times of war and in times of peace. We will provide financial, military, and political support - he noted.

Ukraine can produce 8 million drones a year, but funding is for a much smaller number - Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy thanked the Netherlands for the aid, which amounts to 2.25 billion euros this year, and called the country one of the leaders in protecting life.

The President's Office also confirmed that the Netherlands announced a new defense aid package for Ukraine worth about 175 million euros. It includes 100 radars for drone detection.

In addition, the Netherlands is allocating an additional 80 million euros for drones within the drone coalition and providing 20 unmanned modular Ermine CASEVAC vehicles for the evacuation of wounded Ukrainian soldiers on the battlefield.

The President also noted contracts recently signed with Ukrainian UAV manufacturers for almost 500 million euros. This will allow for 600,000 drones to be provided to Ukrainian soldiers at the front line - reported the President's Office.

Furthermore, the leaders discussed the prospects of joint drone production in the Netherlands for Ukraine using Ukrainian technologies.

Also during the meeting, Ukraine's European integration path and political support from the Netherlands regarding the opening of negotiation clusters were discussed.

Addition

Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on international partners to stop supplying components for Russian missiles and equipment. He emphasized that these components, found in Russian weapons, originate from various countries, including European ones, the USA, China, and Taiwan.