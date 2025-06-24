Ukraine can produce 8 million drones a year, but funding is for a much smaller number - Zelenskyy
Kyiv • UNN
President Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine has the potential to produce 8 million drones a year, but funding is only for a much smaller number. About 40% of Ukraine's defense potential, exceeding $44 billion, lacks proper funding.
The potential of Ukrainian defense production exceeds $44 billion, but about 40% of this potential lacks proper funding. Ukraine can produce about 8 million drones per year, but funding is available for a significantly smaller number. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his address to the participants of the plenary session of the Defense Industries Forum in the Netherlands, as reported by UNN.
Key issues regarding defense production. Investments and technologies. The potential of our defense production exceeds $44 billion. But about 40% of this potential lacks proper funding. This is a problem. For example, we can produce about 8 million drones of various types per year, but we have funding for a significantly smaller number
He noted that at the same time, Russia uses not only its oil revenues for its defense, but also resources from North Korea and Iran.
It also has corrupt ties with other countries, so our united solidarity is the best response to the Russian military network
Zelenskyy called for increased investment in joint arms production with Ukraine.
The Netherlands announced the transfer of 100 drone detection radars to Ukraine and funding for the production of 600,000 drones.