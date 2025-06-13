Zelenskyy signed laws that exempt fiber optics for drones from customs duties
Kyiv • UNN
The President signed laws exempting fiber optics for drones from customs duties. VAT on imports of goods for security and defense needs has also been abolished.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed two laws that will exempt fiber optic cables for drones from customs duties and value added tax on import operations of goods for security and defense needs, UNN writes with reference to the Verkhovna Rada's Telegram page.
Details
The President of Ukraine signed laws that promote the development of the defense industry. In particular, it provides for exemption from customs duties on fiber optic cables for drones, which will ensure favorable conditions for the production of unmanned systems
It is noted that Law No. 4473-IX amends the Customs Code and exempts from import duty goods imported into the territory of Ukraine for security and defense needs. It is also reported that Law No. 4474-IX amends the Tax Code and exempts from value added tax the import of goods into the customs territory of Ukraine for security and defense needs.
Addendum
The Cabinet of Ministers allowed the acceptance of UAVs and electronic warfare equipment without the participation of representatives of the state customer. The decision will simplify procurement for the Ministry of Defense and other law enforcement agencies, and increase efficiency.
Ukrainian defense industry enterprises will be able to manufacture up to 10 million drones in 2025, subject to state orders. The government has introduced financial support programs, preferential lending and grants.