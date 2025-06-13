Zelenskyy signed laws that exempt fiber optics for drones from customs duties

$41.490.02
48.080.63
ukenru
Trump said he was disappointed with Ukraine and Russia, as a deal could have been reached
June 12, 05:14 PM • 27279 views
Trump said he was disappointed with Ukraine and Russia, as a deal could have been reached
June 12, 04:35 PM • 105277 views
Market in freeze: how government intervention in marketing almost stopped the pharmaceutical industry
June 12, 04:12 PM • 97029 views
"Cogs" of war: how old technology ensures the country's defense capability while the legislative system is stalling
June 12, 04:05 PM • 58179 views
Ukrainian units in Sumy region are gradually pushing back the occupier - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
June 12, 03:21 PM • 98291 views
Financial literacy for children: how Ukrainian parents can raise a smart consumer in a world full of marketing
Exclusive
June 12, 12:52 PM • 46832 views
Financial anxiety: what it is and how to cope
June 12, 11:23 AM • 64565 views
Ukraine has conducted the second stage of returning severely wounded and seriously ill soldiers home - Zelenskyy
June 12, 10:59 AM • 58596 views
Plane crash in India: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says there were no Ukrainians on board
Exclusive
June 12, 10:38 AM • 54506 views
Slow reaction, zero responsibility: why drunk driving is a manifestation of immorality
Exclusive
June 12, 10:04 AM • 62474 views
Apartment with renovation or "after builders": which is more profitable to buy today
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+15°
6.1m/s
81%
749mm
Popular news
A sabotage occurred at the base of the "Georgian Legion", a fighter diedJune 12, 11:31 PM • 22197 views
"Nation of Lions": Israeli army confirms attack on Iranian nuclear facilitiesJune 13, 01:11 AM • 11770 views
"People's Intelligence": 674,000 Ukrainians have already used the eEnemy chatbotJune 13, 02:16 AM • 11594 views
Israel has eliminated the head of the Iranian army and leading nuclear scientists - media02:53 AM • 12773 views
Israel's operation against Iran: Tehran announced a new strike on a key nuclear facility03:44 AM • 8766 views
Publications
"Poroshenko finally surrendered to the Office to avoid being imprisoned"08:19 AM • 1180 views
Day of the first liberation of Mariupol: how the city lives in the new occupation <!DOCTYPE html> <html> <head> </head> <body> Mariupol. A city of shattered dreams, broken lives, and a destroyed future. In 2014, it miraculously avoided the fate of Donetsk and Luhansk, becoming a symbol of resistance. On June 13, Ukrainian forces liberated the city from Russian-backed militants, raising the Ukrainian flag over the City Council. But that victory was short-lived. In 2022, Mariupol faced a new, even more brutal occupation. The Russian army turned the once-thriving metropolis into ruins, burying thousands of civilians under the rubble. Today, Mariupol is a ghost town. The stench of death still lingers in the air, and the wounds of war are visible everywhere. The occupiers are trying to create a semblance of normal life, but behind the propaganda lies a harsh reality: * **Humanitarian catastrophe:** The city lacks basic necessities: water, food, medicine. People are forced to survive in destroyed houses, without heating or electricity. * **Repression and terror:** The occupiers are conducting mass filtration, persecuting pro-Ukrainian residents. People disappear without a trace, and torture and executions have become commonplace. * **Demographic change:** The Russians are actively resettling people from Russia into Mariupol, trying to change the city's ethnic composition. * **Destruction of identity:** The occupiers are destroying Ukrainian symbols, rewriting history, and imposing Russian culture. Mariupol is not just a city, it is a symbol of Ukrainian resistance. Its residents showed the world their courage and resilience, fighting for their freedom and dignity. We must remember Mariupol. We must do everything possible to liberate it from the Russian occupiers and ensure that those responsible for the crimes committed in the city are brought to justice. Mariupol will be free again. Ukraine will prevail. </body> </html> 07:59 AM • 2846 views
Market in freeze: how government intervention in marketing almost stopped the pharmaceutical industryJune 12, 04:35 PM • 105288 views
"Cogs" of war: how old technology ensures the country's defense capability while the legislative system is stallingJune 12, 04:12 PM • 97032 views
Financial literacy for children: how Ukrainian parents can raise a smart consumer in a world full of marketing
Exclusive
June 12, 03:21 PM • 98293 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Boris Pistorius
Kaya Kallas
Mark Zuckerberg
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv
Germany
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Spaceballs 2" will feature the son of the star of the original 1987 film08:23 AM • 384 views
Scientists have found the missing link between giant tyrannosaurs and their smaller ancestorsJune 12, 05:17 PM • 25526 views
Director of "Nosferatu" will film Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol" for Warner BrosJune 12, 09:57 AM • 94248 views
Hotel for movie buffs: houses from movies and TV series that can be rented in 2025June 11, 03:50 PM • 106646 views
A "Strawberry Moon" has risen over Ukraine: users share photos on social mediaJune 10, 08:02 PM • 131176 views
Actual
YouTube
Spotify
ChatGPT
Facebook
Instagram

Zelenskyy signed laws that exempt fiber optics for drones from customs duties

Kyiv • UNN

 • 214 views

The President signed laws exempting fiber optics for drones from customs duties. VAT on imports of goods for security and defense needs has also been abolished.

Zelenskyy signed laws that exempt fiber optics for drones from customs duties

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed two laws that will exempt fiber optic cables for drones from customs duties and value added tax on import operations of goods for security and defense needs, UNN writes with reference to the Verkhovna Rada's Telegram page.

Details

The President of Ukraine signed laws that promote the development of the defense industry. In particular, it provides for exemption from customs duties on fiber optic cables for drones, which will ensure favorable conditions for the production of unmanned systems

- the statement reads.

It is noted that Law No. 4473-IX amends the Customs Code and exempts from import duty goods imported into the territory of Ukraine for security and defense needs. It is also reported that Law No. 4474-IX amends the Tax Code and exempts from value added tax the import of goods into the customs territory of Ukraine for security and defense needs.

Addendum

The Cabinet of Ministers allowed the acceptance of UAVs and electronic warfare equipment without the participation of representatives of the state customer. The decision will simplify procurement for the Ministry of Defense and other law enforcement agencies, and increase efficiency.

 Ukrainian defense industry enterprises will be able to manufacture up to 10 million drones in 2025, subject to state orders. The government has introduced financial support programs, preferential lending and grants. 

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

EconomyPolitics
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9