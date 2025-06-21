$41.690.00
Zelenskyy appointed Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
Zelenskyy appointed Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
Senior school reform: what awaits rural schools from 2026 onwards
Russia is not seeking Ukraine's capitulation, but "insists on recognizing realities" - Putin
ARMA reform does not guarantee changes without a comprehensive approach and team reboot - political scientist
"Doomsday plane": what kind of "beast" is it and which countries have it (video)
Summer Solstice: traditions, omens and what not to do on the longest day of the year
Ukrainian soldiers continue to return from Russian captivity: Zelenskyy announced another exchange
"Your life will no longer be the same after hypnosis" - hypnotherapist Anna Karui
Stress-free apartment sale: Expert advice on how to sell property quickly
World Refugee Day: How Many Ukrainians Have Temporary Protection in the EU
Ukraine will allocate more resources to the production of all types of drones - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 298 views

Ukraine will increase the production of various types of drones and plans to start exporting Ukrainian technologies abroad. This includes opening production lines in European countries for arms manufacturing.

Ukraine will allocate more resources to the production of all types of drones - Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that our state will allocate more resources to drone production. This concerns various types of drones, UNN writes with reference to the President's address.

Details

"We will allocate more resources to our drones of all types, from deep strikes to concrete protection against Russian boots on the front," Zelenskyy said.

Addition

Zelenskyy announced that as part of the Build with Ukraine program, Ukraine plans to sign agreements this summer to start exporting Ukrainian technologies abroad, opening production lines in European countries, and will produce weapons there for us and for them - drones, missiles, and potentially artillery.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

PoliticsTechnologies
Europe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Unmanned aerial vehicle
