Ukraine will allocate more resources to the production of all types of drones - Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that our state will allocate more resources to drone production. This concerns various types of drones, UNN writes with reference to the President's address.

Details

"We will allocate more resources to our drones of all types, from deep strikes to concrete protection against Russian boots on the front," Zelenskyy said.

Addition

Zelenskyy announced that as part of the Build with Ukraine program, Ukraine plans to sign agreements this summer to start exporting Ukrainian technologies abroad, opening production lines in European countries, and will produce weapons there for us and for them - drones, missiles, and potentially artillery.