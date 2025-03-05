The President of the United States has not announced that he is stopping military aid to Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
Donald Trump stated that he is suspending international aid, but has not officially announced the halt of military support for Ukraine. According to Bloomberg, Washington is considering suspending the supply of military equipment.
Details
U.S. President Donald Trump announced the decision to suspend international aid, but has not officially announced the halt of military support for Ukraine.
Reminder
During his speech, he announced the freezing of federal hiring and withdrawal from several international organizations, including the World Health Organization and the UN Council. It was also stated that the restrictions imposed by the Joe Biden administration would be lifted.
Furthermore, according to information from Bloomberg, Washington has decided to suspend the supply of military equipment to Ukraine. This concerns both equipment that is no longer on the territory of Ukraine and weapons that are currently in transit, as well as those that are in transit zones, particularly in Poland.
