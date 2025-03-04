Trump ordered to suspend all military aid to Ukraine - American media
Kyiv • UNN
Donald Trump ordered to suspend all military aid to Ukraine due to a dispute with Zelensky. The supply of American military equipment, including weapons en route and in transit zones, will be temporarily halted.
U.S. President Donald Trump has ordered to suspend military aid to Ukraine. This was reported by UNN citing American media.
Details
In particular, according to information from Bloomberg, which cites a senior official from the U.S. Department of Defense, the supply of all American military equipment that is currently not in Ukraine will be suspended, including weapons that are en route on planes and ships or awaiting in transit zones in Poland.
The USA is suspending all current military aid to Ukraine until Trump decides that the country's leaders demonstrate a good faith commitment to peace. ... Trump instructed Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to implement the pause
In turn, CNN, citing an unnamed White House official, notes that Trump made the decision due to his dispute with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office last Friday.
The President made it clear that he is focused on peace. We need our partners to be committed to this goal as well. We are suspending and reviewing our assistance to ensure that it contributes to solving the problem
A few hours earlier, the WSJ reported that the Donald Trump administration had halted funding for the sale of new weapons to Ukraine and was considering the possibility of freezing arms supplies from U.S. reserves.
Reminder
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio approved the expedited provision of military aid to Israel amounting to $4 billion. The decision includes bypassing bureaucratic procedures and lifting restrictions on arms exports.
