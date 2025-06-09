$41.400.07
The President of Lithuania called for maximum sanctions against Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 494 views

Gitanas Nausėda criticizes the insufficient determination of anti-Russian sanctions, calling for disconnecting banks from SWIFT, sanctions against the "shadow fleet" and energy companies. He also emphasized the importance of supporting Ukraine.

The President of Lithuania called for maximum sanctions against Russia

The President of Lithuania, Gitanas Nausėda, insists on the maximum scale of the 18th package of EU sanctions against Russia. He criticised German Chancellor Friedrich Merz for the fact that his threats to Moscow with sanctions for refusing a truce remained just words. This is reported by Deutsche Welle, UNN reports.

Details

Nausėda called it a problem that his threats to Moscow with sanctions for refusing a truce were not implemented, and suggested that such a political position could have consequences for the EU's authority. 

This is a problem. And it affects not only the credibility of our sanctions, but also the credibility of all our measures against Russia and our support for Ukraine. We have repeatedly stated that we will support Ukraine and supply fighter jets, long-range missiles and ammunition. But we cannot keep these promises

- Nausėda said in an interview with Bild am Sonntag.

The politician proposed to disconnect all remaining Russian banks from the SWIFT system, include all vessels belonging to the "shadow fleet" of the Russian Federation in the sanctions list, and also expand restrictions for energy companies that finance the state budget of Russia, including Nord Stream, Rosatom, Gazprom and Lukoil.

The NATO Summit should send a message that the Alliance remains with Ukraine - Nauseda02.06.25, 16:48 • 2004 views

According to him, the sanctions already imposed were "not decisive enough" and the Russian Federation manages to circumvent them with the help of third countries.

It is for this reason that the Russian economy - although it is not in the best condition - is still functioning relatively well in the circumstances

 - said the head of the Lithuanian state.

The Lithuanian leader considers it "more than obvious" that "Russia will not be limited to Ukraine". In this context, Nausėda called on NATO allies to contribute to the alliance's "combined power" and thanked Germany for deploying a Bundeswehr brigade in Lithuania. The President called it "an important part of the strategy" to strengthen the national army and promised to provide German soldiers with a warm welcome.

Let us remind you

On the eve, the Foreign Affairs Committees of the Parliaments of Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia issued a joint statement in support of Ukraine in the war unleashed by the Russian Federation, as well as its membership in the EU and NATO. The corresponding statement was published by Žygimantas Pavilionis, Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Lithuanian Parliament.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

PoliticsNews of the World
Gazprom
Nord Stream
Gitanas Nausėda
Deutsche Welle
Bundeswehr
Latvia
NATO
Friedrich Merz
European Union
Lithuania
Germany
Estonia
Ukraine
