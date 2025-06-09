The President of Lithuania called for maximum sanctions against Russia

The President of Lithuania, Gitanas Nausėda, insists on the maximum scale of the 18th package of EU sanctions against Russia. He criticised German Chancellor Friedrich Merz for the fact that his threats to Moscow with sanctions for refusing a truce remained just words. This is reported by Deutsche Welle, UNN reports.

Nausėda called it a problem that his threats to Moscow with sanctions for refusing a truce were not implemented, and suggested that such a political position could have consequences for the EU's authority.

This is a problem. And it affects not only the credibility of our sanctions, but also the credibility of all our measures against Russia and our support for Ukraine. We have repeatedly stated that we will support Ukraine and supply fighter jets, long-range missiles and ammunition. But we cannot keep these promises - Nausėda said in an interview with Bild am Sonntag.

The politician proposed to disconnect all remaining Russian banks from the SWIFT system, include all vessels belonging to the "shadow fleet" of the Russian Federation in the sanctions list, and also expand restrictions for energy companies that finance the state budget of Russia, including Nord Stream, Rosatom, Gazprom and Lukoil.

According to him, the sanctions already imposed were "not decisive enough" and the Russian Federation manages to circumvent them with the help of third countries.

It is for this reason that the Russian economy - although it is not in the best condition - is still functioning relatively well in the circumstances - said the head of the Lithuanian state.

The Lithuanian leader considers it "more than obvious" that "Russia will not be limited to Ukraine". In this context, Nausėda called on NATO allies to contribute to the alliance's "combined power" and thanked Germany for deploying a Bundeswehr brigade in Lithuania. The President called it "an important part of the strategy" to strengthen the national army and promised to provide German soldiers with a warm welcome.

