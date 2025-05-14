The President of Brazil told Putin that he intends to fully contribute to the success of direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with the President of Brazil. Lula da Silva said that he intends to fully contribute to the success of direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine on May 15 in Istanbul, UNN reports with reference to the Kremlin's statement.

Details

As reported in the Kremlin, the telephone conversation took place during a technical stop of the Brazilian special flight in Moscow on the way from China.

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva shared his impressions following his recently concluded visit to China, paying special attention to the bilateral Joint Statement adopted in Beijing in support of the Russian President's initiative to resume direct Russian-Ukrainian negotiations in Istanbul on May 15. The President of Brazil intends to fully contribute to their success on his part - the message says.

In turn, Putin expressed his gratitude to the leadership of Brazil and China "for their sincere desire to make a constructive contribution to finding ways to resolve the conflict."

Kyiv has still not received an answer as to whether Putin will go to negotiations in Turkey - media

Let us remind

According to the media, US President Donald Trump's special representative Steve Witkoff said that he and Secretary of State Marco Rubio will travel to Istanbul on Friday for Russian-Ukrainian negotiations.

According to Reuters, Witkoff told reporters in Doha that it is unclear whether Russian President Vladimir Putin will participate in the planned talks.

Zelenskyy on negotiations in Turkey: I am waiting for who will arrive from Russia, and then I will determine Ukraine's next steps