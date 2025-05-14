$41.500.04
Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout
06:32 PM • 4796 views

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

04:00 PM • 64679 views

Negotiations in Istanbul: main statements and events on the eve of the meeting between Ukraine and the Russian Federation

02:42 PM • 39832 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

01:55 PM • 83396 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Exclusive
01:50 PM • 47884 views

""He wants to expand his powers to the heavens": Yanchenko explained why the head of ARMA Duma is resisting the reform"

May 14, 01:18 PM • 44036 views

The Council of Europe has launched the creation of a Special Tribunal regarding the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine

May 14, 12:09 PM • 93205 views

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

Exclusive
May 14, 07:33 AM • 55864 views

Aggressive behavior among adolescents: psychologist talks about the causes and gives recommendations to parents

Exclusive
May 14, 07:17 AM • 72451 views

Bitcoin is an indicator of the financial and political situation. A fintech expert explained why crypto has grown

May 14, 05:56 AM • 62979 views

Zelenskyy on the possible duration of the war: not ten years

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

The President of Brazil told Putin that he intends to fully contribute to the success of direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1052 views

Lula da Silva assured that he would contribute to the success of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine on May 15. Putin thanked Brazil and China for their contribution to the settlement of the conflict.

The President of Brazil told Putin that he intends to fully contribute to the success of direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with the President of Brazil. Lula da Silva said that he intends to fully contribute to the success of direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine on May 15 in Istanbul, UNN reports with reference to the Kremlin's statement.

Details

As reported in the Kremlin, the telephone conversation took place during a technical stop of the Brazilian special flight in Moscow on the way from China.

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva shared his impressions following his recently concluded visit to China, paying special attention to the bilateral Joint Statement adopted in Beijing in support of the Russian President's initiative to resume direct Russian-Ukrainian negotiations in Istanbul on May 15. The President of Brazil intends to fully contribute to their success on his part

- the message says.

In turn, Putin expressed his gratitude to the leadership of Brazil and China "for their sincere desire to make a constructive contribution to finding ways to resolve the conflict."

Kyiv has still not received an answer as to whether Putin will go to negotiations in Turkey - media14.05.25, 18:22 • 3784 views

Let us remind

According to the media, US President Donald Trump's special representative Steve Witkoff said that he and Secretary of State Marco Rubio will travel to Istanbul on Friday for Russian-Ukrainian negotiations.

According to Reuters, Witkoff told reporters in Doha that it is unclear whether Russian President Vladimir Putin will participate in the planned talks.

Zelenskyy on negotiations in Turkey: I am waiting for who will arrive from Russia, and then I will determine Ukraine's next steps14.05.25, 20:32 • 1736 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
Marco Rubio
Beijing
Brazil
Donald Trump
Istanbul
China
Turkey
United States
Ukraine
