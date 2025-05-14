Zelenskyy on negotiations in Turkey: I am waiting for who will arrive from Russia, and then I will determine Ukraine's next steps

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that several meetings were held today regarding the format of meetings in Turkey, and added that he expects who will arrive from Russia, and then he will determine what steps Ukraine should take. Zelenskyy said this in his evening address, reports UNN.

More than a hundred "Shaheds" were there on this day - a significant number were shot down. Not all, but every downing saves our people, saves our infrastructure. There were also missiles today - Russian ballistic missiles. When the whole world is waiting for Putin's simple answer "yes" to the proposal of direct negotiations - he continues to strike Ukraine. There is no military sense in this. It's clear. It doesn't give him anything. And it won't. Russia is only prolonging the war, prolonging these killings, and every country, every leader who is now putting pressure on Russia in order to stop the fire, to have normal, meaningful negotiations at a level that allows decisions to be made - said Zelenskyy.

He noted that several meetings were held today regarding the format in Turkey.

I expect who will arrive from Russia, and then I will determine what steps Ukraine should take. The signals from them in the media are not convincing yet. But we also hear that President Trump is considering being in Turkey. So this may be the strongest argument. A week can really change a lot, but it can... Now it's all being decided - added Zelenskyy.

Let us remind you

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that he will arrive in Turkey on May 15 with a formed Ukrainian delegation. At the same time, he stressed that no negotiation formats have been worked out so far, except for possible direct negotiations at the level of leaders.

Special Representative of the US President Donald Trump, Steve Witkoff reported that together with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, he will go to Turkey on Friday, May 16, to participate in the Russian-Ukrainian negotiations.

UNN reported that there is very little time left before the meeting of the delegations of Ukraine and Russia in Turkey. Negotiations on a ceasefire may begin tomorrow, which could potentially be the first step towards establishing a lasting peace.