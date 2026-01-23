The platform, created for patients to share their stories about treatment at the scandalous Odrex clinic, has been blocked again

The StopOdrex platform, created to allow people affected by treatment at the scandalous private clinic "Odrex" in Odesa to tell their stories, has been blocked again. The website is temporarily down, UNN writes.

"The website was blocked again due to a complaint received by the provider. We are currently trying to restore its operation," said Khrystyna Totkailo, one of the initiators of the StopOdrex platform, whose father died as a result of treatment at "Odrex," to UNN.

She believes that the latest attempt to shut down the platform is an attempt to "silence" the victims of treatment at "Odrex" and hide the truth from society.

It is worth noting that earlier, DIM MEDICINE LLC, a company associated with the "Odrex" clinic, contacted the hosting provider Hostiq with a demand to shut down the website. At that time, according to Khrystyna Totkailo, "Odrex" claimed that this website allegedly "misleads users," "creates a false impression of connection with the clinic's official website," "harms business reputation," and "contains discrediting materials."

She called the attempt to block the website an effort to limit public discussion of high-profile stories and pressure on the families of deceased patients.

Activists emphasized: StopOdrex is a non-commercial and non-political platform created solely for people to publicly or anonymously share their experiences of treatment at Odrex, as well as to follow the progress of criminal proceedings within the so-called "Odrex Case" and support each other.

Documentary film "Wasp's Nest"

The documentary film "Wasp's Nest" became a true exposé of "treatment" at the private Odesa clinic Odrex. For perhaps the first time, victims of Odrex and relatives of those who could not be saved after treatment at the Odesa clinic told their truth. In the hope of finding justice and protecting others.

One of those who was not afraid to tell her story is Svitlana Huk. The woman became a widow after her husband was admitted to "Odrex" with a thymus tumor. After the promised "easy operation," he underwent a full thoracotomy, followed by complications, an "artificial kidney" machine, and daily bills of 80-90 thousand UAH. The most shocking part of the Huk family's story was Svitlana's account of how she came to her husband's ward – it was cold like a freezer, and under the patient's blanket was a space heater. As the widow herself says, Odrex continued to keep her husband's body on life support after clinical death only to issue a larger bill, as staying in a private clinic is charged daily. Her husband died, and when Svitlana could not pay for her husband's death, the clinic sued her, simultaneously threatening her. As the widow says, the pressure was so strong that she even thought about suicide.

Volodymyr, another patient, came to "Odrex" for surgery. However, the day after the operation, his condition significantly worsened. It turned out that his lungs were 85% affected. Although the initial reason for seeking treatment at the clinic had nothing to do with lung problems. Doctors told his wife that her husband had been infected with the bacterium Serratia marcescens, which spreads through dirty hands or unsterile equipment. They added that anything could be caught in intensive care. The husband's condition worsened, he could barely breathe, so he was put into a medical coma. Keeping a patient on life support is expensive, so eventually the family ran out of money. In response, Volodymyr's wife heard a proposal from the clinic's doctors to "turn off the light" – to disconnect her husband from the machines and accept that he could not be saved. Volodymyr miraculously survived, leaving the clinic with shattered health and significant weight loss. There was no mention of infection in the clinic in the discharge summary.

Kyivan Khrystyna Totkailo learned about her father's oncological diagnosis and turned to "Feofaniya." A council of doctors concluded that aggressive chemotherapy was contraindicated before surgery. However, surgeon Ihor Bielotserkovskyi, who was also at the council, suggested treatment at Odesa's "Odrex," where his wife, oncologist Maryna Bielotserkovska, works. He assured the desperate daughter that in the Odesa clinic, her father's "larynx and voice would be saved." Before the trip, the family was forced to pay for a consultation in advance, without an examination, which already raised doubts.

At "Odrex," her father was prescribed a five-day course of aggressive chemotherapy, and a second course was immediately planned. The man had a gastrostomy installed, which required daily care, but, according to Khrystyna, doctors practically did not examine it. By the time of discharge, there was already a through hole at the installation site, through which food leaked.

After returning to Kyiv, her father's condition sharply deteriorated: his kidneys failed, and ulcers appeared in his mouth. In response to reports of critical symptoms, the doctor from "Odrex" replied that it was a day off today, all questions – on Monday. The family paid more than 250 thousand hryvnias, but her father died. Khrystyna is convinced that the prescription of aggressive chemotherapy, contrary to the recommendations of other doctors, was a fatal mistake by "Odrex."

These stories are only a small part of what is shown in the documentary film "Wasp's Nest." In fact, there are many more testimonies, and all of them describe the same patterns: aggressive financial pressure, neglect of treatment protocols, lack of proper control, and cases that ended in severe complications or death. The film contains testimonies of those affected by "treatment at Odrex." Law enforcement agencies, as well as the Ministry of Health, cannot ignore them. The scale of these stories indicates that the problem is not with individual doctors, but with the system of the "Odrex" clinic. Where the main goal, it seems, is not to help the patient, but to make money.

Death of Adnan Kivan

The death of local businessman-developer Adnan Kivan within the walls of the medical institution became the impetus for the active public scandal with the "Odrex" clinic. It is known that he underwent treatment there from May to October 2024. Following his death, two doctors were notified of suspicion of improper performance of professional duties, which caused the patient's death (Part 1, Article 140 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Later it turned out that it was about the head of the surgical department Vitaliy Rusakov and the oncologist Maryna Bielotserkovska, who was fired from Odrex almost immediately after Adnan Kivan's death. Investigators, based on the conclusions of the examination, believe that the actions of these two doctors led to the death of patient Adnan Kivan. The case has now been sent to court for consideration on the merits.

According to media reports, the accused surgeon did not prescribe antibiotics to the patient after the operation and ignored obvious symptoms of sepsis. In addition, according to journalists, the doctors performed a number of procedures that were contraindicated for the patient at that time. Among them, apparently, was chemotherapy, which was performed by oncologist Maryna Bielotserkovska.