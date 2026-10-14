The partners did not warn Ukraine about the ballistic missiles at first; later, warnings were issued — Ihnat

During the first wave of the overnight Russian attack, Ukraine did not receive any warnings from its partners about the use of ballistic missiles. However, during the three subsequent waves of overnight attacks, warnings from partners about the use of ballistic missiles were received. Yurii Ihnat, a spokesperson for the Ukrainian Air Force Command, said this during a national telethon on October 14, reports UNN.

Many people are wondering whether there were warnings from our partners (about the ballistic threat — ed.). We issued the first message at around 10:40 p.m. saying that there had been no warnings from our partners about ballistic missiles, but during the next three waves of attacks, warnings from our partners about the use of ballistic missiles were indeed issued — Yurii Ihnat noted.

We remind you

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the partners had not warned Ukraine about the launch of ballistic missiles at Kyiv on Monday, October 12.

Zelenskyy confirmed that the United States threatened to suspend intelligence sharing with Ukraine over strikes on Russian oil refineries - NPR