Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
The Ombudsman proposed to introduce a day of national minorities in Ukraine

The Ombudsman proposed to introduce a day of national minorities in Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16164 views

Commissioner for Human Rights in Ukraine Dmytro Lubinets proposed to introduce the day of national minorities on November 7 to celebrate the rights of ethnic communities, as well as to create homes for national minorities and allocate funding for the state program for the protection of minority rights.

In Ukraine, it is necessary to introduce a day of national minorities (communities). This was stated by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets to journalists, the correspondent of UNN reports.

"We need to have a separate day in Ukraine when we would celebrate National communities at the state level. We suggested a date of November 7. Why this date? Because this is the date of the adopted first universal of the Ukrainian people's Republic in 1917. This was actually the first document of the then first independent Ukrainian state, which explicitly stated that the Ukrainian state should ensure the rights of national minorities in Ukraine," Lubinets said.

Lubinets also noted that the law on the protection of the rights of national minorities adopted by the parliament has a separate provision on the creation of national minority houses in Ukraine.

"Today I said that we have started this work. I officially sent a letter to the head of the State Property Fund of Ukraine to find a room in Kiev where we can open the first house of national communities in Ukraine," Lubinets said.

In addition, he noted that Ukraine has formed a state program, a state policy to protect the rights of national communities.

"We are moving in the right direction, there are still shortcomings. In my opinion, the state program approved at the government level, unfortunately, does not yet have allocated funding, and without funding, any state program can remain just a good document without any concrete steps," Lubinets said.

Addition

In 2023, the Verkhovna Rada adopted draft law No. 9610 on amendments to the law "on national minorities (communities) of Ukraine" on certain issues of implementing the rights and freedoms of persons belonging to national minorities (communities) of Ukraine.

Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic integration of Ukraine Olha Stefanyshyna reported that work is underway to organize a joint meeting between Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and President Volodymyr Zelensky, and part of this dialogue is the block on national minorities, where technical consultations were held and measures were discussed on all points.  they relate to the protection and support of  the Hungarian national minority in Ukraine, as well as Ukrainians living in Hungary.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyPolitics
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
olha-stefanishynaOlha Stefanishyna
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising