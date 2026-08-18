The oldest Iberian orca, "Granny," may have been injured by humans - what injuries the animal sustained

Spain has launched an investigation after one of the oldest killer whales in the Iberian population was found in the Strait of Gibraltar with injuries resembling shotgun pellet wounds. UNN reports this, citing Spain’s Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge (MITECO) and Western media.

Details

The whale is an approximately 60-year-old female named Tonia, also known as La Abuela - "Grandmother."

The killer whale was spotted on August 10 in the Strait of Gibraltar together with two other individuals - Pingu and Scarlet. Researchers recorded a number of round injuries on her dorsal fin and back that had not been present during previous observations of the animal several weeks earlier.

Representatives of the conservation organizations WeWhale and Iberian Orca Guardians said that about ten marks resembling shotgun pellet impacts had been found on the killer whale’s body. It is possible that some pellets are still lodged in the injured animal’s body, as not all of them passed through or struck at a tangent.

At the same time, the Spanish authorities have not yet confirmed that the animal was actually shot. MITECO only states that the killer whale’s injuries resemble shotgun pellet wounds.

The ministry received information about the killer whale’s condition on the evening of August 11, and the very next day the Directorate-General for Biodiversity, Forests and Desertification launched a preliminary investigation. The authorities must establish the circumstances in which the injuries appeared and identify possible perpetrators.

Researchers do not rule out the possibility that the incident occurred off the coast of Portugal. Before returning to the Strait of Gibraltar area, Tonia traveled from Galicia along the Portuguese coast. She had previously been seen near Faro without any characteristic injuries.

In connection with this, the Spanish side has already contacted the competent Portuguese authorities. The exact location and time of the possible shooting have not yet been established.

Despite the injuries, the killer whale’s condition is not currently considered critical. Specialists continue to monitor her. The animal is able to swim and hunt, but if pellets remain embedded in her tissues, there is still a risk of inflammation or infection.

Context

Tonia is considered the oldest known female in the Iberian killer whale population, which inhabits the area around the Strait of Gibraltar and the Gulf of Cádiz. Her age is estimated at approximately 60 years.

The Iberian killer whale population is very small. According to various estimates, it numbers only a few dozen animals. The International Union for Conservation of Nature classifies this subpopulation as Critically Endangered.

Since 2020, individual Iberian killer whales have regularly interacted with yachts and other vessels off the coasts of Spain and Portugal. The animals most often make contact with boat rudders, which in some cases has led to serious damage and even the sinking of vessels.

At the same time, scientists have no evidence that killer whales deliberately attack people. Possible explanations for this behavior include play, investigative interest, or a behavioral habit spreading within the group.

Spanish law prohibits the intentional killing, pursuit, capture, or harming of these animals. If the investigation confirms that Tonia was deliberately shot and the perpetrator is identified, they could face liability for violating environmental protection legislation.

Previously reported

Earlier, we wrote that Ukrainian polar researchers recorded unique killer whale sounds in Antarctica.