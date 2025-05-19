The occupiers do not stop pressing in the direction of Kramatorsk in the Donetsk region – Demchenko

Russian occupiers continue to put pressure in the direction of Kramatorsk in the Donetsk region. The enemy attacks the positions of the Defense Forces every day in order to dislodge them from their occupied positions.

This was announced by the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service Andriy Demchenko on the telethon, reports UNN.

The enemy does not stop putting pressure in the direction of Kramatorsk. In fact, the positions of the border guards, which are held by our units, are attacked by the enemy every day in order to dislodge our defenders from their occupied positions. However, the enemy fails to do this due to the steadfastness, courage of the military who are on the front lines, - Demchenko said.

Addition

Demchenko reported that in the direction of the settlements of Basivka and Zhuravka in the Sumy region, the Russians continue to use tactics of small assault groups.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the morning report of May 19 reported that half of the battles on the front last day - 89 out of 175 - occurred in the Pokrovsky and Novopavlivsky directions.