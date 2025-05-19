The occupiers do not stop pressing in the direction of Kramatorsk in the Donetsk region – Demchenko

$41.500.03
TOP reasons to choose outdoor sports
Exclusive
08:32 AM • 1104 views

TOP reasons to choose outdoor sports

Exclusive
08:30 AM • 2462 views

Ukrainian scientists have preserved a unique breed of cows - Charolais: the cattle were evacuated from the front-line zone to Lviv region

Exclusive
07:57 AM • 4138 views

Gadgets from the "back door": how smartphones and technology bypass customs

Exclusive
06:58 AM • 9568 views

Cryptocurrencies are about emotions, not the real economy. Economist explains the strong volatility of digital assets

Exclusive
05:46 AM • 19992 views

A time of change, inspiration and new opportunities: astrological forecast for May 19–25

May 18, 04:47 PM • 32403 views

Kellogg: The US presented a strong peace plan in Istanbul. The first point is a comprehensive ceasefire

May 18, 02:58 PM • 72636 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" became the champion of Ukraine. This is the 30th title of the club

May 18, 01:32 PM • 72031 views

Zelenskyy held a meeting with US Vice President Vance: what is known

May 18, 12:29 PM • 76982 views

Pope Leo XIV mentioned Ukraine during his inaugural mass. Zelenskyy reacted

May 18, 12:08 PM • 78388 views

russia plans "training and combat" launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile on the night of May 19 - GUR

Publications
Exclusives
Tags
Authors
Popular news

ISW: The Kremlin is exaggerating Russia's military power ahead of Putin's conversation with Trump

May 19, 12:07 AM • 19868 views

Trump wished Biden a speedy recovery after the 46th US President was diagnosed with prostate cancer

May 19, 12:53 AM • 24242 views

Pro-European Mayor of Bucharest Nicușor Dan wins the elections for President of Romania: 100% of votes counted

May 19, 02:36 AM • 19500 views

The Armed Forces of Ukraine showed the destruction of two Russian tanks in the Toretsk direction: details of the operation

02:58 AM • 8756 views

Macron and Meloni quarreled over Ukraine, Merz is trying to settle the dispute - FT

03:27 AM • 17531 views
Publications

A time of change, inspiration and new opportunities: astrological forecast for May 19–25
Exclusive

05:46 AM • 19998 views

Swiss Guard, Fisherman's Ring and Mass in Latin: what will be the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV

May 17, 01:35 PM • 204421 views

Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

May 16, 03:59 PM • 417725 views

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

May 16, 03:31 PM • 343188 views

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

May 15, 04:24 PM • 446710 views
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Marco Rubio

J. D. Vance

Donald Trump

Ursula von der Leyen

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Romania

Kyiv

Rome

UNN Lite

A few simple recipes for sweets that can be made with walnuts

May 17, 03:00 PM • 88042 views

Five cozy movies: what to watch in your free time

May 17, 12:09 PM • 175588 views

Mexico demands compensation from MrBeast for using Mayan pyramids for advertising

May 17, 09:29 AM • 79187 views

American singer Chris Brown was not released on bail on assault charges: his world tour is under threat

May 16, 05:05 PM • 80893 views

Trump said that Taylor Swift is "no longer hot"

May 16, 04:22 PM • 89548 views
Buk air defense system

Telegram

Elections

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Boeing 747

The occupiers do not stop pressing in the direction of Kramatorsk in the Donetsk region – Demchenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1526 views

Russian troops do not stop trying to break through the defense in the direction of Kramatorsk. The enemy attacks the positions of Ukrainian defenders every day, but their attempts are unsuccessful.

The occupiers do not stop pressing in the direction of Kramatorsk in the Donetsk region – Demchenko

Russian occupiers continue to put pressure in the direction of Kramatorsk in the Donetsk region. The enemy attacks the positions of the Defense Forces every day in order to dislodge them from their occupied positions.

This was announced by the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service Andriy Demchenko on the telethon, reports UNN.  

The enemy does not stop putting pressure in the direction of Kramatorsk. In fact, the positions of the border guards, which are held by our units, are attacked by the enemy every day in order to dislodge our defenders from their occupied positions. However, the enemy fails to do this due to the steadfastness, courage of the military who are on the front lines,

- Demchenko said.

Russian military seeks to fight until "all goals" are achieved in Ukraine, society is also ready for this - ISW 19.05.25, 04:38 • 3928 views

Addition

Demchenko reported that in the direction of the settlements of Basivka and Zhuravka in the Sumy region, the Russians continue to use tactics of small assault groups.  

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the morning report of May 19 reported that half of the battles on the front last day - 89 out of 175 - occurred in the Pokrovsky and Novopavlivsky directions.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarKyiv
Pokrovsk
Donetsk Oblast
Sumy Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Bass
Ukraine
Kramatorsk
