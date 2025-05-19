Russian military and society support the continuation of the war in Ukraine until their initial military goals and territorial demands are achieved. This is stated in the material of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), reports UNN.

Details

Analysts point to a recent interview with 11 Russian soldiers who are currently fighting or have fought in Ukraine. In them, they oppose an unconditional ceasefire and believe that Russia should continue fighting until Russian troops seize the entire Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhia and Kherson regions of Ukraine.

Russian soldiers called for ... not to offer any concessions to Ukraine or the West, so that Russia does not have to fight Ukraine again in five to ten years and that the losses of Russians in the war are not in vain - noted in the article.

Rubio urged Lavrov to end the war in Ukraine: the US has offered a "powerful" peace plan

The authors also refer to the results of a survey by the independent Russian opposition sociological organization Chronicles, according to which about half of Russian citizens would not support a peace agreement that does not meet the initial military goals of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin regarding the "denazification", demilitarization and neutrality of Ukraine.

"Kremlin officials are increasingly publicly stating that Russia is ready to continue fighting until Ukraine accepts Russia's demands, probably because the Kremlin believes it has properly prepared Russian society and the Russian army for such a scenario," the analysts summarize.

Recall

According to ISW experts, the Kremlin continues to try to exaggerate its own military power on the eve of a telephone conversation between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. At the same time, according to analysts, Putin is trying to divert attention from the military and economic challenges of Russia.

Starmer spoke with US and EU leaders ahead of Trump's conversation with Putin: details