Russian military seeks to fight until "all goals" are achieved in Ukraine, society is also ready for this - ISW

$41.470.00
46.380.00
ukenru
Kellogg: The US presented a strong peace plan in Istanbul. The first point is a comprehensive ceasefire
May 18, 04:47 PM • 18315 views

Kellogg: The US presented a strong peace plan in Istanbul. The first point is a comprehensive ceasefire

May 18, 02:58 PM • 50800 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" became the champion of Ukraine. This is the 30th title of the club

May 18, 01:32 PM • 58279 views

Zelenskyy held a meeting with US Vice President Vance: what is known

May 18, 12:29 PM • 65632 views

Pope Leo XIV mentioned Ukraine during his inaugural mass. Zelenskyy reacted

May 18, 12:08 PM • 69477 views

russia plans "training and combat" launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile on the night of May 19 - GUR

May 17, 11:01 PM • 57388 views

Austria won Eurovision 2025. Ukraine entered the top ten

May 17, 12:09 PM • 168340 views

Five cozy movies: what to watch in your free time

May 17, 11:46 AM • 98112 views

Prisoner exchange under the formula "1000 for 1000" may take place as early as next week - Budanov

Exclusive
May 17, 06:00 AM • 95973 views

Political scientist on presidential elections in Poland: they will affect Ukraine, and not in the most positive way

May 16, 03:59 PM • 405284 views

Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
1.1m/s
87%
746mm
Popular news

Zelenskyy presented Pope Francis with an icon painted on a weapon crate from Izium

May 18, 05:14 PM • 7532 views

Russia Detains Oil Tanker Belonging to NATO Member: Details of the Incident

May 18, 05:28 PM • 5106 views

Shelling of Kherson: the station and locomotive were damaged, passengers were evacuated

May 18, 05:41 PM • 3726 views

Very symbolic: Zelenskyy on honoring the memory of victims of political repression against the backdrop of diplomatic efforts to stop Russian aggression

May 18, 06:12 PM • 4288 views

Trump wished Biden a speedy recovery after the 46th US President was diagnosed with prostate cancer

12:53 AM • 5000 views
Publications

Swiss Guard, Fisherman's Ring and Mass in Latin: what will be the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV

May 17, 01:35 PM • 192200 views

Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

May 16, 03:59 PM • 405284 views

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

May 16, 03:31 PM • 331935 views

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

May 15, 04:24 PM • 436205 views

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

May 15, 12:41 PM • 422186 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Marco Rubio

J. D. Vance

Donald Trump

Ursula von der Leyen

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Romania

Kyiv

Rome

Advertisement
UNN Lite

A few simple recipes for sweets that can be made with walnuts

May 17, 03:00 PM • 82318 views

Five cozy movies: what to watch in your free time

May 17, 12:09 PM • 168339 views

Mexico demands compensation from MrBeast for using Mayan pyramids for advertising

May 17, 09:29 AM • 74273 views

American singer Chris Brown was not released on bail on assault charges: his world tour is under threat

May 16, 05:05 PM • 76323 views

Trump said that Taylor Swift is "no longer hot"

May 16, 04:22 PM • 85118 views
Actual

Buk air defense system

Telegram

Elections

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Boeing 747

Russian military seeks to fight until "all goals" are achieved in Ukraine, society is also ready for this - ISW

Kyiv • UNN

 • 374 views

Russian military and society support the war until the goals and territorial demands are achieved. According to ISW, half of Russians will not support peace until the "denazification", demilitarization, and neutrality of Ukraine.

Russian military seeks to fight until "all goals" are achieved in Ukraine, society is also ready for this - ISW

Russian military and society support the continuation of the war in Ukraine until their initial military goals and territorial demands are achieved. This is stated in the material of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), reports UNN.

Details

Analysts point to a recent interview with 11 Russian soldiers who are currently fighting or have fought in Ukraine. In them, they oppose an unconditional ceasefire and believe that Russia should continue fighting until Russian troops seize the entire Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhia and Kherson regions of Ukraine.

Russian soldiers called for ... not to offer any concessions to Ukraine or the West, so that Russia does not have to fight Ukraine again in five to ten years and that the losses of Russians in the war are not in vain

- noted in the article.

Rubio urged Lavrov to end the war in Ukraine: the US has offered a "powerful" peace plan 17.05.25, 19:14 • 10862 views

The authors also refer to the results of a survey by the independent Russian opposition sociological organization Chronicles, according to which about half of Russian citizens would not support a peace agreement that does not meet the initial military goals of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin regarding the "denazification", demilitarization and neutrality of Ukraine.

"Kremlin officials are increasingly publicly stating that Russia is ready to continue fighting until Ukraine accepts Russia's demands, probably because the Kremlin believes it has properly prepared Russian society and the Russian army for such a scenario," the analysts summarize.

Recall

According to ISW experts, the Kremlin continues to try to exaggerate its own military power on the eve of a telephone conversation between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. At the same time, according to analysts, Putin is trying to divert attention from the military and economic challenges of Russia.

Starmer spoke with US and EU leaders ahead of Trump's conversation with Putin: details19.05.25, 04:14 • 596 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

WarNews of the World
Ukraine
Brent
$65.19
Bitcoin
$105,059.70
S&P 500
$5,949.56
Tesla
$347.66
Газ TTF
$35.16
Золото
$3,221.80
Ethereum
$2,429.03