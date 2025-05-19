Starmer spoke with US and EU leaders ahead of Trump's conversation with Putin: details

$41.470.00
46.380.00
ukenru
Kellogg: The US presented a strong peace plan in Istanbul. The first point is a comprehensive ceasefire
May 18, 04:47 PM • 18315 views

Kellogg: The US presented a strong peace plan in Istanbul. The first point is a comprehensive ceasefire

May 18, 02:58 PM • 50800 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" became the champion of Ukraine. This is the 30th title of the club

May 18, 01:32 PM • 58279 views

Zelenskyy held a meeting with US Vice President Vance: what is known

May 18, 12:29 PM • 65632 views

Pope Leo XIV mentioned Ukraine during his inaugural mass. Zelenskyy reacted

May 18, 12:08 PM • 69477 views

russia plans "training and combat" launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile on the night of May 19 - GUR

May 17, 11:01 PM • 57388 views

Austria won Eurovision 2025. Ukraine entered the top ten

May 17, 12:09 PM • 168340 views

Five cozy movies: what to watch in your free time

May 17, 11:46 AM • 98112 views

Prisoner exchange under the formula "1000 for 1000" may take place as early as next week - Budanov

Exclusive
May 17, 06:00 AM • 95973 views

Political scientist on presidential elections in Poland: they will affect Ukraine, and not in the most positive way

May 16, 03:59 PM • 405284 views

Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
1.1m/s
87%
746mm
Popular news

Zelenskyy presented Pope Francis with an icon painted on a weapon crate from Izium

May 18, 05:14 PM • 7532 views

Russia Detains Oil Tanker Belonging to NATO Member: Details of the Incident

May 18, 05:28 PM • 5106 views

Shelling of Kherson: the station and locomotive were damaged, passengers were evacuated

May 18, 05:41 PM • 3726 views

Very symbolic: Zelenskyy on honoring the memory of victims of political repression against the backdrop of diplomatic efforts to stop Russian aggression

May 18, 06:12 PM • 4288 views

Trump wished Biden a speedy recovery after the 46th US President was diagnosed with prostate cancer

12:53 AM • 5000 views
Publications

Swiss Guard, Fisherman's Ring and Mass in Latin: what will be the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV

May 17, 01:35 PM • 192200 views

Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

May 16, 03:59 PM • 405284 views

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

May 16, 03:31 PM • 331935 views

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

May 15, 04:24 PM • 436205 views

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

May 15, 12:41 PM • 422186 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Marco Rubio

J. D. Vance

Donald Trump

Ursula von der Leyen

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Romania

Kyiv

Rome

Advertisement
UNN Lite

A few simple recipes for sweets that can be made with walnuts

May 17, 03:00 PM • 82318 views

Five cozy movies: what to watch in your free time

May 17, 12:09 PM • 168339 views

Mexico demands compensation from MrBeast for using Mayan pyramids for advertising

May 17, 09:29 AM • 74273 views

American singer Chris Brown was not released on bail on assault charges: his world tour is under threat

May 16, 05:05 PM • 76323 views

Trump said that Taylor Swift is "no longer hot"

May 16, 04:22 PM • 85118 views
Actual

Buk air defense system

Telegram

Elections

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Boeing 747

Starmer spoke with US and EU leaders ahead of Trump's conversation with Putin: details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 596 views

British Prime Minister discussed the war in Ukraine with the leaders of the USA, Italy, France and Germany. The discussion focused on a ceasefire and sanctions against the Russian Federation in case of refusal to negotiate.

Starmer spoke with US and EU leaders ahead of Trump's conversation with Putin: details

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer discussed Russia's war against Ukraine with the leaders of the United States, Italy, France and Germany. This was reported by Reuters with reference to a Downing Street representative, UNN informs.

Details

It is noted that the conversation took place on the eve of a telephone conversation between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

The leaders discussed the need for an unconditional ceasefire in the war that Russia launched against its smaller neighbour more than three years ago. They also discussed the imposition of sanctions if Russia does not take the ceasefire and peace talks seriously.

- quoted the publication of the speaker.

It is also indicated that the negotiations took place after intensive diplomacy by the leaders, which began with their visit to Kyiv on May 10, when major European powers supported an unconditional 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine. Sunday's talks also confirmed by French President Emmanuel Macron.

Tomorrow, President Putin must show that he wants peace by accepting the 30-day unconditional ceasefire proposed by President Trump and supported by Ukraine and Europe.

- wrote Macron on social network X.

The authors add that Russia, which is slowly but steadily advancing on the battlefield and is concerned that Ukraine will use such a pause to regroup and rearm, has said it needs to clearly define the terms of a ceasefire before signing it.

Recall

On Monday, June 19, US President Donald Trump will hold a telephone conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. Trump said that after the conversation he plans to talk with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and "various" NATO allies.

On the eve, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during a meeting with US Vice President Jay D. Vance and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, stated that during the negotiations in Istanbul, Russia put forward unrealistic conditions for establishing a lasting ceasefire.

Starmer: Putin is buying time - allies must respond with unity and sanctions 16.05.25, 12:52 • 2444 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

WarPolitics
Keir Starmer
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Germany
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Brent
$65.19
Bitcoin
$105,059.70
S&P 500
$5,949.56
Tesla
$347.66
Газ TTF
$35.16
Золото
$3,221.80
Ethereum
$2,429.03