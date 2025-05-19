Starmer spoke with US and EU leaders ahead of Trump's conversation with Putin: details

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer discussed Russia's war against Ukraine with the leaders of the United States, Italy, France and Germany. This was reported by Reuters with reference to a Downing Street representative, UNN informs.

Details

It is noted that the conversation took place on the eve of a telephone conversation between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

The leaders discussed the need for an unconditional ceasefire in the war that Russia launched against its smaller neighbour more than three years ago. They also discussed the imposition of sanctions if Russia does not take the ceasefire and peace talks seriously. - quoted the publication of the speaker.

It is also indicated that the negotiations took place after intensive diplomacy by the leaders, which began with their visit to Kyiv on May 10, when major European powers supported an unconditional 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine. Sunday's talks also confirmed by French President Emmanuel Macron.

Tomorrow, President Putin must show that he wants peace by accepting the 30-day unconditional ceasefire proposed by President Trump and supported by Ukraine and Europe. - wrote Macron on social network X.

The authors add that Russia, which is slowly but steadily advancing on the battlefield and is concerned that Ukraine will use such a pause to regroup and rearm, has said it needs to clearly define the terms of a ceasefire before signing it.

Recall

On Monday, June 19, US President Donald Trump will hold a telephone conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. Trump said that after the conversation he plans to talk with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and "various" NATO allies.

On the eve, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during a meeting with US Vice President Jay D. Vance and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, stated that during the negotiations in Istanbul, Russia put forward unrealistic conditions for establishing a lasting ceasefire.

