$41.470.07
46.380.21
The EU is preparing new sanctions against Russia: Nord Stream, shadow fleet and banks under attack - von der Leyen
09:33 AM • 3554 views

The EU is preparing new sanctions against Russia: Nord Stream, shadow fleet and banks under attack - von der Leyen

08:56 AM • 12379 views

Ukraine in negotiations with the EU on a transitional period of visa-free trade - Shmyhal

08:43 AM • 19152 views

Trump said he will meet with Putin "as soon as we can set it up"

May 15, 03:19 PM • 122888 views

Zelenskyy: Russia has launched an offensive in all directions, the main one being Sumy

May 15, 10:37 AM • 150512 views

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

May 15, 06:00 AM • 137445 views

Rutte: there is "cautious optimism" amid potential Ukraine-Russia talks, but it all depends on Moscow

May 14, 06:32 PM • 178206 views

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

Exclusive
May 14, 01:50 PM • 108175 views

""He wants to expand his powers to the heavens": Yanchenko explained why the head of ARMA Duma is resisting the reform"

May 14, 02:42 PM • 151913 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

May 14, 01:55 PM • 378909 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Starmer: Putin is buying time - allies must respond with unity and sanctions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 70 views

The British Prime Minister stated that Putin's behavior indicates his disinterest in peace. Allies will continue to work on a ceasefire and new sanctions against Russia.

Starmer: Putin is buying time - allies must respond with unity and sanctions

Putin's behavior indicates his lack of interest in achieving peace in Ukraine. This was stated by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer during a briefing, reports UNN.

Details 

In particular, he noted this, answering journalists' questions about what allies can do today in response to the actions of the Russian Federation. 

I think that what we saw yesterday and today further proves that Putin is not serious about peace. He is stalling for time. Therefore, I think it is very important that we have absolute unity with our allies.

 - Starmer noted.

He also noted that today the allies will continue to work together to clearly state the need for a ceasefire. At the same time, if this does not happen, according to him, the countries will act together on the issue of introducing new sanctions against Russia.

Let us remind you 

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated that the EU is working on a new package of sanctions against Russia in response to its disruption of the peace initiative and further aggressive behavior. 

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

WarPoliticsNews of the World
Keir Starmer
European Commission
United Kingdom
Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine
Brent
$64.29
Bitcoin
$103,404.70
S&P 500
$5,912.15
Tesla
$341.53
Газ TTF
$35.40
Золото
$3,210.05
Ethereum
$2,572.90