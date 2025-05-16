Starmer: Putin is buying time - allies must respond with unity and sanctions

Putin's behavior indicates his lack of interest in achieving peace in Ukraine. This was stated by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer during a briefing, reports UNN.

In particular, he noted this, answering journalists' questions about what allies can do today in response to the actions of the Russian Federation.

I think that what we saw yesterday and today further proves that Putin is not serious about peace. He is stalling for time. Therefore, I think it is very important that we have absolute unity with our allies. - Starmer noted.

He also noted that today the allies will continue to work together to clearly state the need for a ceasefire. At the same time, if this does not happen, according to him, the countries will act together on the issue of introducing new sanctions against Russia.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated that the EU is working on a new package of sanctions against Russia in response to its disruption of the peace initiative and further aggressive behavior.