The occupiers carried out several waves of attacks on a DTEK thermal power plant: the plant halted generation

The enemy launched several waves of attacks on one of DTEK's thermal power plants; the station has halted electricity generation, UNN reports, citing DTEK.

Russia launched several waves of attacks on one of DTEK's thermal power plants. The station has halted electricity generation. Equipment has been significantly damaged - the statement says.

According to the company, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, DTEK's thermal power plants have been attacked by the enemy more than 230 times.

Russia launched a massive attack on a DTEK thermal power plant, and the plant halted generation.