Russia launched a massive attack on a DTEK thermal power plant, and the plant halted generation.

The Russian army massively shelled one of DTEK's thermal power plants, causing the station to stop generating electricity. DTEK reported this, UNN reports.

"Russia massively shelled one of DTEK's thermal power plants. The station stopped generating electricity. The equipment was substantially damaged," the statement said.

According to DTEK, since the start of the full-scale invasion, the company's thermal power plants have been attacked by the enemy more than 230 times. During the latest attack on June 12, an employee of the enterprise, Oleksandr Kosolapov, was killed.

We remind you

During a drone attack on a DTEK mine in the Dnipropetrovsk region, 52-year-old miner Valentyn Kapitanov was killed. The company expressed its condolences and promised to support the family.