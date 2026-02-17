The number of victims of Russian UAVs in Sumy region has increased to 11

$43.170.07
Umerov on peace talks in Geneva: political and military groups to continue work tomorrow
Exclusive
February 17, 02:26 PM • 13967 views
Forced passportization, not a conscious choice - Chiygoz explained how the occupiers force people to obtain Russian passports in Crimea
February 17, 12:59 PM • 19928 views
New round of Ukraine-US-Russia talks starts in Geneva - UmerovPhoto
February 17, 12:23 PM • 21970 views
Ihnat refutes rumors of an "international squadron" of F-16s in Ukrainian skiesPhoto
February 17, 12:15 PM • 22114 views
EU confirmed plans to adopt 20th package of sanctions against Russia by February 24
Exclusive
February 17, 09:48 AM • 22093 views
The effect of aphrodisiacs on libido - myth or science?
Exclusive
February 17, 08:25 AM • 26403 views
SAP will request a million-dollar bail for HalushchenkoPhoto
February 17, 04:30 AM • 35569 views
A large-scale missile attack on Ukraine caused an alarm throughout the country and the activation of air defense forces
February 16, 05:19 PM • 47166 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 10 Russian athletes who support aggression against Ukraine
Exclusive
February 16, 04:45 PM • 55714 views
The US softens its tone, Europe finally arms itself, and Ukraine remains in focus - results of the Munich Conference
Iryna Bilyk impressed with a new image after a beauty transformationVideoFebruary 17, 11:43 AM • 20915 views
Halushchenko stated that his son's education in Switzerland was paid for by his kumFebruary 17, 12:06 PM • 4088 views
Latvia to provide 10 million euros for the purchase of American weapons for UkraineFebruary 17, 12:42 PM • 3654 views
Halushchenko faces up to 12 years in prison with property confiscation - SAP prosecutorFebruary 17, 12:50 PM • 13624 views
Ukrainian daughter-in-law of the President of Azerbaijan found herself at the epicenter of a pseudo-scandalPhoto04:32 PM • 5384 views
Delaying Strategy: How the Defense of Scandalous Doctor Vitaliy Rusakov Is Stalling the CourtPhotoFebruary 17, 10:46 AM • 31422 views
State Employment Service names top 10 most in-demand professionsFebruary 16, 06:03 PM • 45653 views
Land under the scandalous Odrex clinic: industrial purpose, medical business, and criminal proceedingsPhotoFebruary 16, 02:10 PM • 54296 views
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration StationPhoto
Exclusive
February 16, 01:44 PM • 75057 views
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
Exclusive
February 16, 11:42 AM • 78694 views
Cardi B announced from the stage that she is no longer in a relationship with the father of her childVideo05:21 PM • 3486 views
Iryna Bilyk impressed with a new image after a beauty transformationVideoFebruary 17, 11:43 AM • 20915 views
Alyona Alyona spoke about a sharp deterioration in her health and diagnosed bronchitisPhotoFebruary 17, 11:12 AM • 17026 views
Jessica Alba to pay Cash Warren $3 million after divorceFebruary 16, 11:14 PM • 27294 views
Taras Tsymbalyuk scared fans with a hospital photo and explained what happened to himPhotoFebruary 16, 06:54 PM • 24976 views
The number of victims of Russian UAVs in Sumy region has increased to 11

Kyiv • UNN

 • 88 views

As a result of Russian UAV attacks on Sumy region, the number of victims has increased to 11 people. One 28-year-old woman remains in the hospital, while others are receiving outpatient treatment.

The number of victims of Russian UAVs in Sumy region has increased to 11

The number of victims of Russian UAV attacks in Sumy region has increased to 11. This was reported by the head of the OVA Oleh Hryhorov, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, a 28-year-old woman remains in the hospital, while other victims are receiving outpatient treatment.

Today is another difficult day for Sumy region. The region suffered a series of enemy drone attacks. Russians are once again systematically attacking civilian infrastructure. Residential buildings, administrative buildings, transport and critical infrastructure facilities are under attack. In the border area, the enemy again attacked civilian cars.

- Hryhorov said.

He clarified that in the regional center, apartment buildings and other buildings were damaged - hundreds of windows were broken, facades and roofs were damaged.

"Throughout the day, the aftermath of the strikes was being eliminated. Utility services, rescuers, law enforcement officers, and volunteers worked on site. Also today, the enemy intensively attacked the Bilopillia community. Four civilians were injured. Two men, 39 and 52 years old, were hospitalized. In Shostka district, in the Berezivka community, a 46-year-old man was injured as a result of a UAV hitting a house. He was also hospitalized. All victims are receiving medical assistance," Hryhorov added.

Recall

On Tuesday, Sumy suffered a massive drone attack by Russia, with hits on infrastructure in the city center.

In Sumy region, enemy drone attack killed woman; her family with two children and neighbors injured17.02.26, 10:28 • 3642 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyWar in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Sumy