The number of victims of Russian UAVs in Sumy region has increased to 11

The number of victims of Russian UAV attacks in Sumy region has increased to 11. This was reported by the head of the OVA Oleh Hryhorov, informs UNN.

According to him, a 28-year-old woman remains in the hospital, while other victims are receiving outpatient treatment.

Today is another difficult day for Sumy region. The region suffered a series of enemy drone attacks. Russians are once again systematically attacking civilian infrastructure. Residential buildings, administrative buildings, transport and critical infrastructure facilities are under attack. In the border area, the enemy again attacked civilian cars. - Hryhorov said.

He clarified that in the regional center, apartment buildings and other buildings were damaged - hundreds of windows were broken, facades and roofs were damaged.

"Throughout the day, the aftermath of the strikes was being eliminated. Utility services, rescuers, law enforcement officers, and volunteers worked on site. Also today, the enemy intensively attacked the Bilopillia community. Four civilians were injured. Two men, 39 and 52 years old, were hospitalized. In Shostka district, in the Berezivka community, a 46-year-old man was injured as a result of a UAV hitting a house. He was also hospitalized. All victims are receiving medical assistance," Hryhorov added.

On Tuesday, Sumy suffered a massive drone attack by Russia, with hits on infrastructure in the city center.

