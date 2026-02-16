Number of road accidents in Ukraine doubled in 5 hours amid bad weather, reaching 785 cases

$43.100.11
51.130.09
ukenru
02:18 PM • 1552 views
Number of road accidents in Ukraine doubled in 5 hours amid bad weather, reaching 785 casesPhoto
Exclusive
01:44 PM • 9766 views
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration StationPhoto
Exclusive
12:57 PM • 12479 views
World, Technology, and Politics Reboot - February 17 Solar Eclipse in Aquarius
Exclusive
11:42 AM • 29349 views
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
09:37 AM • 21100 views
Zelenskyy: Putin cannot be stopped with kisses or flowers, my advice to everyone is - don't do it
February 16, 06:15 AM • 26777 views
Ex-Minister Halushchenko served with notice of suspicionPhoto
February 16, 12:16 AM • 33603 views
Ukrainian delegation led by Budanov went to Geneva for negotiations with Russia and the USA
February 15, 09:07 PM • 36362 views
In Lviv region, a man shot dead his two children with a hunting rifle, then committed suicide
Exclusive
February 15, 02:11 PM • 73941 views
Influenza A in Ukraine: what is dangerous for children and adults, how to recognize and avoid complicationsPhoto
Exclusive
February 15, 11:51 AM • 48987 views
Beginning of the eclipse corridor and fateful changes: astrological forecast for February 16 - 22
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−7°
2.7m/s
74%
742mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
In Bryansk and Belgorod, large-scale problems with energy supply arose due to strikes on critical infrastructureFebruary 16, 05:36 AM • 21163 views
Proceedings opened in Lviv region over murder of two children and father's suicidePhotoFebruary 16, 06:36 AM • 25411 views
US-intercepted 'shadow fleet' tanker carried Russian, Iranian, and Venezuelan oil - APVideoFebruary 16, 07:18 AM • 23075 views
Ice under snow and kilometer-long traffic jams - the capital paralyzed by bad weatherVideoFebruary 16, 08:28 AM • 20685 views
Ukraine to be hit by cold snap after a brief respite from snowfalls: where the frosts will be strongestPhoto01:28 PM • 13374 views
Publications
Land under the scandalous Odrex clinic: industrial purpose, medical business, and criminal proceedingsPhoto02:10 PM • 5140 views
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration StationPhoto
Exclusive
01:44 PM • 9774 views
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
Exclusive
11:42 AM • 29355 views
Influenza A in Ukraine: what is dangerous for children and adults, how to recognize and avoid complicationsPhoto
Exclusive
February 15, 02:11 PM • 73942 views
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
February 13, 11:25 AM • 123937 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Musician
Marco Rubio
Mykhailo Fedorov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv Oblast
Switzerland
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke's daughter secretly married a musician01:26 PM • 10111 views
Comedian Jimmy Fallon and music mogul Tommy Mottola prepare to launch their own pasta sauce brandFebruary 16, 01:45 AM • 24288 views
Hollywood Prepares Another 'Charlie's Angels' Reboot with 'Crazy Rich Asians' ScreenwriterFebruary 14, 11:20 PM • 28189 views
Famous Ukrainian blogger Candy Superstar robbed of UAH 2 millionPhotoFebruary 14, 08:54 AM • 36111 views
Actress Anna Salivanchuk revealed her weight and secrets to an ideal figureFebruary 13, 06:43 PM • 34293 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Guardian
Heating
Kh-101

Number of road accidents in Ukraine doubled in 5 hours amid bad weather, reaching 785 cases

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1558 views

In Ukraine, the number of road accidents doubled in 5 hours, reaching 785 cases, 79 of which involved casualties. In Kyiv, 185 road accidents were recorded, 10 of which involved casualties.

Number of road accidents in Ukraine doubled in 5 hours amid bad weather, reaching 785 cases

The number of road accidents in Ukraine has doubled in the last 5 hours due to difficult winter weather conditions, reaching 785, reported Oleksiy Biloshytskyi, First Deputy Head of the Patrol Police Department of the National Police of Ukraine, on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

As Biloshytskyi noted, since the beginning of the day, as of 4:00 PM, the 102/112 hotline received reports of road accidents:

  • 785 calls about road accidents across Ukraine, of which 79 calls were about road accidents with casualties; unfortunately, there are fatalities;
    • 185 calls in Kyiv, 10 of which were road accidents with casualties.

      "Be extremely careful on the road and, if possible, refrain from long-distance trips," Biloshytskyi emphasized.

      Recall

      As of 11 AM today, 377 road accidents occurred in Ukraine, 87 of which were in Kyiv; short-term traffic complications are arising across the country, with particular attention paid to Kyiv, Odesa, Zhytomyr, Rivne, Lviv, and other regions.

      Julia Shramko

      SocietyAuto Weather and environment
      Oleksiy Biloshytskyi
      Frosts in Ukraine
      Road traffic accident
      Snow in Ukraine
      National Police of Ukraine
      Lviv Oblast
      Rivne Oblast
      Zhytomyr Oblast
      Kyiv Oblast
      Odesa Oblast
      Ukraine
      Kyiv