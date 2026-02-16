Number of road accidents in Ukraine doubled in 5 hours amid bad weather, reaching 785 cases
Kyiv • UNN
In Ukraine, the number of road accidents doubled in 5 hours, reaching 785 cases, 79 of which involved casualties. In Kyiv, 185 road accidents were recorded, 10 of which involved casualties.
The number of road accidents in Ukraine has doubled in the last 5 hours due to difficult winter weather conditions, reaching 785, reported Oleksiy Biloshytskyi, First Deputy Head of the Patrol Police Department of the National Police of Ukraine, on Monday, writes UNN.
Details
As Biloshytskyi noted, since the beginning of the day, as of 4:00 PM, the 102/112 hotline received reports of road accidents:
- 785 calls about road accidents across Ukraine, of which 79 calls were about road accidents with casualties; unfortunately, there are fatalities;
- 185 calls in Kyiv, 10 of which were road accidents with casualties.
"Be extremely careful on the road and, if possible, refrain from long-distance trips," Biloshytskyi emphasized.
Recall
As of 11 AM today, 377 road accidents occurred in Ukraine, 87 of which were in Kyiv; short-term traffic complications are arising across the country, with particular attention paid to Kyiv, Odesa, Zhytomyr, Rivne, Lviv, and other regions.