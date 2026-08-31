Number of people missing after the floods in Nepal risen sharply, with more than 900 dead

A sharp increase in the number of people missing has been recorded after the floods in Nepal and China — to more than 4,000 people; the death toll has exceeded 900, BBC reports, writes UNN.

Details

The number of people missing in Nepal after a massive flash flood on Wednesday has risen to 4,247; at least 903 deaths have been reported.

The number of missing people has risen sharply from 2,502, as announced on Sunday.

Among those missing, 3,655 are citizens of Nepal, while 592 foreign nationals are considered missing.

In Tibet, the official death toll stands at 16, with 546 people missing, Chinese state media report.

Among those missing are 933 hydropower plant workers, many of whom were working in tunnels.

After the floods in Nepal, 56 missing Ukrainians are still being searched for - MFA

Source: CNN

Source: CNN