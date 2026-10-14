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The number of people killed in the Russian attack on Kyiv has risen to five

Kyiv • UNN

 • 774 views

Five people were killed and another 25 injured as a result of the Russian strike on Kyiv. Police recorded about 80 reports of property damage.

The number of people killed in the Russian attack on Kyiv has risen to five

The death toll from the Russian strike on the capital has risen to five. Another 25 people, including a young child, were injured in Kyiv’s Desnianskyi district. This was reported by the Kyiv police, writes UNN.

Most of the casualties were in an apartment building in Kyiv’s Desnianskyi district, which was hit by Russian forces yesterday evening. Three women aged 35, 58, and 84 were killed there. Another 25 people, including a young child, were injured

- the statement said.

Police have set up a mobile tent, where investigators have already received around 80 statements from residents concerning property damage and continue to document the consequences of the war crime.

Two people were also killed in the Holosiivskyi district.

Law enforcement officers continue to work at the sites where the aftermath of the attack is being cleared in the city.

All-night and morning alert: Russia attacked western and central Ukraine - what is known about the consequences14.10.26, 11:33 • 2992 views

Olga Rozgon

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