The number of lost and stolen weapons in Ukraine has sharply increased - statistics

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1364 views

Since the beginning of the full-scale war in Ukraine, more than 491,000 cases of missing weapons have been recorded, almost doubling in the last year. Mostly automatic rifles, hunting shotguns, and combat pistols are lost, most of which are foreign-made.

The number of lost and stolen weapons in Ukraine has sharply increased - statistics

In Ukraine, the number of weapons categorized as "lost" or "stolen" has sharply increased. According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, since the beginning of the full-scale war, over 491,000 cases of weapon disappearance have been recorded, and this number is constantly growing. This was reported by Opendatabot, writes UNN.

Details

In the last year alone, the number of such cases of lost or stolen weapons in Ukraine has almost doubled. From 270.9 thousand in September 2024 to almost half a million in September 2025.

Assault rifles are most frequently lost, with over 149,000 units currently recorded, among which the AK-74 is the absolute leader with over 99,000 disappearances. This is followed by hunting rifles — over 135,000, and combat pistols, including the Makarov pistol — over 21,000. Collectively, these categories account for the majority of all losses.

By weapon type, rifled weapons disappear most often — 52%, smoothbore — 28%, with the remainder being traumatic, gas, and other types. More than half of the weapons (58%) turned out to be foreign-made, another 25% — of unknown origin, and only 17% — domestic.

At the same time, most cases are not related to theft. 94% of all missing weapons were lost, and only 6% were stolen. The highest number of cases were recorded in Kyiv — 78.5 thousand, in Donetsk region — 72.2 thousand, as well as in Mykolaiv and Kyiv regions — 50.1 thousand each.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that arms exports will be controlled until the end of the war. The funds received will be directed to scarce drones, and the main export destinations are Europe, the USA, and the Middle East.

Olga Rozgon

