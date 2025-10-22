$41.740.01
Blackout in Chernihiv: how the city copes without electricity, water, and stable voltage
Russian drone damaged the training infrastructure of FC Metalist 1925 sports academyPhoto
Slovakia lifts veto: EU summit expected to approve 19th package of sanctions against Russia
All regions with emergency shutdowns are being switched to outage schedules from 4 PM - Ukrenergo
Suspicion of sexual assault against female students: court arrests scandalous director Bilous
16 out of 28 Russian missiles and 333 out of 405 drones neutralized over Ukraine: details from the Air Force
"Russia's spit in the face of everyone who insists on a peaceful solution": Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian drone attack on a kindergarten in KharkivPhoto
Budget-2026 successfully passed its first reading in the Verkhovna Rada: key indicatorsPhoto
Start of the heating season: in which regions heat has already been supplied, and how preparations are progressing
Trains delayed and rerouted due to massive Russian attack
Blackout in Chernihiv: how the city copes without electricity, water, and stable voltage
Number of battles at the front has decreased, but the enemy has become more active in the Oleksandrivka direction - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 424 views

Since the beginning of the day until 4 p.m., 56 combat engagements have taken place at the front, which is half as many as at the same time the day before. The Pokrovsk direction remains the most active, but the enemy has intensified actions in the Oleksandrivka direction.

Number of battles at the front has decreased, but the enemy has become more active in the Oleksandrivka direction - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, 56 battles have taken place at the front, which is approximately half as intense as at the same time the day before. The Pokrovsk direction remains the epicenter, but the enemy has become somewhat more active today in the Oleksandrivka direction, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a summary at 4 p.m. on October 22, writes UNN.

Since the beginning of the day, 56 combat engagements have taken place at the front. Our defenders are stopping the enemy, holding their lines, and thwarting Russian plans.

- reported the General Staff.

During the day, the enemy, from the territory of the Russian Federation, as indicated, carried out artillery shelling of the areas of the settlements of Bobylivka, Kucherivka, Tovstodubove, Nova Huta in Sumy Oblast; Khrynivka in Chernihiv Oblast.

Situation by directions

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian defenders repelled four attacks by the invaders. The enemy launched three air strikes, dropping eight guided aerial bombs, and carried out 73 shellings, including one from a multiple rocket launcher system.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, since the beginning of the day, the Defense Forces have repelled three enemy attacks, and one more combat engagement is ongoing. The enemy is attacking near Vovchansk, Bologivka, Stroivka, and Kolodyazne.

In the Kupyansk direction, our soldiers are repelling an enemy attack in the Pishchane area.

In the Lyman direction, two combat engagements took place near the settlements of Drobysheve and Derylove, and one combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Russians tried to advance five times on the positions of our troops in the areas of Serebryanka, Siversk, Vyyimka, and Fedorivka. The Defense Forces stopped all enemy attacks.

In the Kramatorsk direction, no combat engagements have been recorded at this time.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders attacked five times in the areas of Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar, Sofiivka, and a battle is currently ongoing in one location.

In the Pokrovsk direction, 20 clashes of varying intensity began during the day near the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Myrnograd, Novoekonomichne, Chervony Lyman, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, and Filya. Five combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the aggressor tried to advance 10 times in the areas of Andriivka-Klevtsove, Sosnivka, Verbove, Pryvilne, Novovasylivka, and Novohryhorivka. Six combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, Ukrainian soldiers are repelling an attack by the occupiers near Malynivka. Rivnopil, Huliaipole, and Malynivka were subjected to air strikes.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy tried twice to advance on the positions of our units in the areas of Novodanylivka and Stepove. Zaporizhzhia was subjected to an air strike.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy tried twice to approach the positions of our defenders in the direction of the Antonivskyi bridge, one battle is still ongoing.

General Staff confirms damage to Russian ammunition plant in Mordovia and Makhachkala oil refinery in Dagestan22.10.25, 13:55 • 1538 views

Julia Shramko

