General Staff confirms damage to Russian ammunition plant in Mordovia and Makhachkala oil refinery in Dagestan

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the damage to Russian ammunition production plants in Mordovia and the Makhachkala oil refinery in Dagestan, writes UNN.

As part of reducing the military-economic potential of the Russian aggressor, on the night of October 22, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck a number of strategic facilities on the territory of the Russian Federation. In particular, the Saransk Mechanical Plant in the Republic of Mordovia. Explosions were recorded on the territory of the enterprise - the General Staff reported.

The plant, as stated, produces anti-personnel engineering ammunition and mining kits, detonators for ammunition, and initiation units.

In addition, the Makhachkala oil refinery in the Republic of Dagestan was hit. A hit was recorded on one of the processing units on the territory of the enterprise - the General Staff noted.

The main purpose of the plant, as noted, is to provide fuel and its storage in the interests of the Caspian Fleet naval base and to refuel military vessels of the Russian occupiers. The annual processing volume is up to 1 million tons.

"The extent of the damage is being clarified," the General Staff said.

"The Defense Forces continue to take all measures to undermine the military-economic potential of the Russian aggressor and force the Russian Federation to stop armed aggression against Ukraine. To be continued! Glory to Ukraine!" - emphasized the General Staff.

