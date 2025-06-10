The next stage of the release of Ukrainian prisoners will be carried out in the near future - Coordination Headquarters

The Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War stated that the next stage of the release of Ukrainian prisoners will be carried out in the near future, UNN reports.

... the headquarters continues to work and the next stage of the release of Ukrainian prisoners will be carried out in the near future - the statement reads.

Today, the first stage of the prisoner exchange in the category "seriously wounded and seriously ill" took place.

Among the Defenders released today are the defenders of Mariupol, who spent more than 3 years in captivity. In addition to representatives of the soldier and sergeant staff, officers were also released.

All the Defenders released today have severe injuries and serious illnesses: amputated limbs, vision problems, abscesses, infections, injuries, shrapnel wounds and chronic diseases. Some of the released have been diagnosed with hepatitis and tuberculosis.

A large exchange of prisoners is underway. For security reasons, the exact number of released persons will be announced after the completion of the exchange process - added to the Coordination Headquarters.

Earlier, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation announced the second stage of the exchange of prisoners with Ukraine.

Russia returned a second group of Russian servicemen from captivity, while Ukraine was handed over captured soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine - Russian media quote the message of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.

Within the framework of the agreements in Istanbul on June 9, an exchange of prisoners took place, the first group of military personnel under the age of 25 was returned, including the defenders of Mariupol. Work is underway to repatriate the bodies of the dead.

Zelensky stated that the details of the prisoner exchange are quite sensitive, so there is less information now than usual. In total, according to him, there will be several stages of the exchange, Zelensky said in his evening address.