The National Security and Defense Council has confirmed a successful drone attack on the "Energiya" plant in Russia, which produces batteries for UAVs.

Ukraine handed over to the Russians a list for exchange in the format "1000 for 1000" - GUR
May 22, 02:58 PM • 40886 views

Ukraine handed over to the Russians a list for exchange in the format "1000 for 1000" - GUR

Exclusive
May 22, 02:45 PM • 198339 views

Will there be power outages in the summer? The Ministry of Energy responded

May 22, 01:44 PM • 189288 views

Multifaceted Artur Gatunok, or how the Yabluka network has been trading in "gray" equipment for years

Exclusive
May 22, 12:56 PM • 118398 views

The Commander of the National Guard commented on the missile strike on the training ground in Sumy region

Exclusive
May 22, 12:16 PM • 107296 views

Ukraine wants to introduce a mechanism of priority guardianship: what you need to know

Exclusive
May 22, 09:24 AM • 214365 views

Suspicion not served, case stalled: can the NBU's chief lawyer "write off" the crime due to the statute of limitations?

Exclusive
May 22, 07:34 AM • 93593 views

The summer will be hot: the weather forecaster told what Ukrainians should expect from the weather

Exclusive
May 21, 11:37 AM • 119040 views

The State Service for Ethnopolitics explained what influenced the number of national communities in Ukraine and what problems they face.

Exclusive
May 21, 09:43 AM • 189441 views

The heating season will not be easy: Ukrenergo explained why

Exclusive
May 21, 09:21 AM • 163616 views

How technology and systemic steps help stop "gray" imports – lawyer's comment

Publications

In the face of Russian aggression, Ukraine cannot allow a protracted systemic crisis in the aviation industry

May 22, 02:24 PM • 141344 views

Multifaceted Artur Gatunok, or how the Yabluka network has been trading in "gray" equipment for years

May 22, 01:44 PM • 189288 views

Suspicion not served, case stalled: can the NBU's chief lawyer "write off" the crime due to the statute of limitations?
Exclusive

May 22, 09:24 AM • 214365 views

Dairy Survival Formula: Why the Future of a Ukrainian Farm Begins with a Pedigree Herd The full-scale war has become a colossal challenge for Ukrainian farmers, but even in these difficult times, they are looking to the future and investing in the development of their farms. One of the key areas is the renewal and improvement of the herd. Why pedigree cattle are so important for the survival and success of a dairy farm, and what opportunities they offer, we will explore in this article. **The Importance of Pedigree Cattle** Pedigree cattle are animals whose origin is documented and which meet certain breed standards. They are the result of careful selection and breeding, aimed at improving productivity, health, and other economically important traits. 1. **Increased Productivity:** Pedigree cows typically produce more milk than non-pedigree cows. This is due to their genetic potential, which has been improved through generations of selection. 2. **Improved Milk Quality:** Pedigree cattle often produce milk with a higher content of fat and protein, which makes it more valuable for processing. 3. **Better Health:** Selection for disease resistance is an important part of pedigree breeding. Pedigree animals are usually more resistant to disease and have a longer productive lifespan. 4. **Predictability:** Pedigree cattle allow farmers to predict the performance of their offspring more accurately. This makes it possible to plan breeding and improve the herd more efficiently. **Challenges and Opportunities** The war has created significant challenges for Ukrainian dairy farmers: * Destruction of infrastructure and loss of livestock. * Difficulties with feed supply and veterinary services. * Reduced demand for dairy products due to the economic crisis. However, despite these challenges, there are also opportunities: * Government support programs for farmers who are rebuilding their herds. * Availability of affordable loans and grants for the purchase of pedigree cattle. * Growing demand for high-quality dairy products, both domestically and internationally. **How to Start?** 1. **Assessment of Resources:** Before investing in pedigree cattle, it is important to assess your resources. Do you have enough land, feed, and facilities to support a larger and more productive herd? 2. **Selection of Breed:** Choose a breed that is well-suited to your climate and management practices. Consider factors such as milk yield, fat content, disease resistance, and adaptability. 3. **Purchase of Animals:** Buy animals from reputable breeders who can provide documentation of their origin and performance. It is advisable to involve a veterinarian in the selection process to assess the health of the animals. 4. **Proper Care:** Pedigree cattle require proper care and management. This includes providing them with a balanced diet, regular veterinary care, and comfortable housing. 5. **Record Keeping:** Keep detailed records of the performance of your animals, including milk yield, health, and reproduction. This information will be invaluable for making breeding decisions and improving your herd. **Successful Examples** Despite the war, there are many examples of Ukrainian farms that are successfully breeding pedigree cattle and producing high-quality dairy products. Their experience shows that investing in genetics is a key factor for the long-term success of a dairy farm. **Conclusion** Breeding pedigree cattle is a strategic investment in the future of a Ukrainian dairy farm. Although it requires significant investment and effort, the benefits in terms of increased productivity, improved milk quality, and better health are well worth it. In the current difficult conditions, government support, access to affordable financing, and the exchange of experiences with successful farms are particularly important. By investing in pedigree cattle, Ukrainian farmers can not only survive but also thrive and contribute to the development of the country's agricultural sector.

May 21, 02:12 PM • 227071 views

Tottenham - Manchester United: Europa League final preview

May 21, 05:00 AM • 411662 views
The National Security and Defense Council has confirmed a successful drone attack on the "Energiya" plant in Russia, which produces batteries for UAVs.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 940 views

The Russian military-industrial complex plant "Energiya" in the Lipetsk region, which supplied power elements for UAVs and other equipment of the Russian army, was attacked by drones. Due to the attack, the plant is suspending its operations.

The National Security and Defense Council has confirmed a successful drone attack on the "Energiya" plant in Russia, which produces batteries for UAVs.

An important plant of the Russian military-industrial complex "Energiya" was attacked in the Russian city of Yelets, Lipetsk region. It supplied power elements for drones and equipment of the aggressor country's army. This was reported by the head of the Center for Combating Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council Andriy Kovalenko, reports UNN.  

Details

According to Kovalenko, this plant produced:

  • Batteries and batteries: for unmanned aerial vehicles, aviation, navy, radio equipment;
    • Lithium-ion and mercury-zinc elements used in communication, control, electronic warfare (EW) systems and simulators for tanks and missile systems.
      • Electrochemical capacitors: used for the needs of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.
        • Light-optical power plants: provide autonomous power supply without laying power lines.

          "Energiya" is a supplier to the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, and also cooperates with other government agencies such as Roscosmos, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the FSB, the Ministry of Emergency Situations and Gazprom. The plant's products are used in communication, control, electronic warfare, UAV systems, as well as in the production of Iskander and Kinzhal missiles

          - Kovalenko explained.

          He added that the plant is under sanctions from the EU, the US, Japan and other countries due to its importance to the Russian military-industrial complex. However, it continued to operate.

          As of now, after the attack, the plant is suspending operations.

          Let us remind you

          Russian sources previously reported that as a result of a UAV attack on the city of Yelets, a fire broke out at the largest chemical power source production enterprise in Russia. UAV fragments also fell on the roof of a residential building, injuring 8 people. 

          Liliia Naboka

          Liliia Naboka

