The National Security and Defense Council has confirmed a successful drone attack on the "Energiya" plant in Russia, which produces batteries for UAVs.
Kyiv • UNN
The Russian military-industrial complex plant "Energiya" in the Lipetsk region, which supplied power elements for UAVs and other equipment of the Russian army, was attacked by drones. Due to the attack, the plant is suspending its operations.
An important plant of the Russian military-industrial complex "Energiya" was attacked in the Russian city of Yelets, Lipetsk region. It supplied power elements for drones and equipment of the aggressor country's army. This was reported by the head of the Center for Combating Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council Andriy Kovalenko, reports UNN.
Details
According to Kovalenko, this plant produced:
- Batteries and batteries: for unmanned aerial vehicles, aviation, navy, radio equipment;
- Lithium-ion and mercury-zinc elements used in communication, control, electronic warfare (EW) systems and simulators for tanks and missile systems.
- Electrochemical capacitors: used for the needs of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.
- Light-optical power plants: provide autonomous power supply without laying power lines.
"Energiya" is a supplier to the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, and also cooperates with other government agencies such as Roscosmos, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the FSB, the Ministry of Emergency Situations and Gazprom. The plant's products are used in communication, control, electronic warfare, UAV systems, as well as in the production of Iskander and Kinzhal missiles
He added that the plant is under sanctions from the EU, the US, Japan and other countries due to its importance to the Russian military-industrial complex. However, it continued to operate.
As of now, after the attack, the plant is suspending operations.
Let us remind you
Russian sources previously reported that as a result of a UAV attack on the city of Yelets, a fire broke out at the largest chemical power source production enterprise in Russia. UAV fragments also fell on the roof of a residential building, injuring 8 people.